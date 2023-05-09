HANNIBAL -- Hannibal boys tennis is moving on.
The Pirates defeated Holt 5-2 in the Class 2 District 4 semifinal on Tuesday afternoon at the Hannibal Middle School tennis courts.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
You have reached our free-content limit. Please purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
HANNIBAL -- Hannibal boys tennis is moving on.
The Pirates defeated Holt 5-2 in the Class 2 District 4 semifinal on Tuesday afternoon at the Hannibal Middle School tennis courts.
Hannibal won three out of four singles matches with Parker Terrill, Zane Lomax and Jace Lee earning wins.
Gabe Foster was the lone Hannibal player to lose his singles match. Karson Westhoff was up and A.J. Herrin was down in their singles matches when play ended after Hannibal clinched the win.
The Pirates also won two of three singles matches with the duos of Westhoff and Terrill and Foster and Herrin winning. Lomax and Lee fell in their doubles match.
Hannibal (9-11-2) will face Missouri Military Academy (9-1) at their court in the Class 2 District 4 championship game at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.