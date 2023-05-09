AJ Herrin 3.21.JPG

Hannibal senior A.J. Herrin returns the ball during his singles match against Fulton on Tuesday, March 21 in Hannibal.

 Mike Thomas/Courier-Post

HANNIBAL -- Hannibal boys tennis is moving on.

The Pirates defeated Holt 5-2 in the Class 2 District 4 semifinal on Tuesday afternoon at the Hannibal Middle School tennis courts.

