HANNIBAL — Behind a strong running game and a stingy defense, Hannibal defeated Jefferson City 40-13 to win the home opener on Friday at Porter Stadium.
The Pirates ran roughshod over the Jays, combining for 429 rushing yards. Sophomore running back Aneyas Williams led the way with nine carries for 183 yards and three touchdowns. He also caught five passes for 49 yards.
“The kid is a player,” said Hannibal head coach Jeff Gschwender. “He’s stronger than a bull and you saw all of the broken tackles he had. Aneyas is one of those kids who can turn a game around completely.”
Jefferson City took away the inside rushing lanes, limiting A.J. Thomas to 33 yards on 14 carries.
“The next thing to do is to look at the edges and Aneyas is a big part of that,” Gschwender said. “As soon as we started hitting that, that’s when A.J. started picking it up. With the combination of kids that we have, it really gives us a lot of opportunities to open stuff up to whatever the defense gives us.”
Williams played a role in Hannibal’s first drive, catching a 12-yard pass that set up a nine-yard touchdown run by the sophomore running back to give the Pirates’ their first score.
The Pirates defense then forced a fumble on the Jays next drive that was recovered by Markahl Humphrey.
Hannibal would not score again until the second quarter when Courtland Watson runs in a seven-yard touchdown on a quarterback keeper to put the Pirates up 14-0.
Later in the second quarter, Hannibal’s offensive momentum was blunted by two turnovers and several penalties.
Hannibal would make adjustments at halftime and come out with a new fire in the second half, scoring 20 points in the third quarter.
“It doesn’t matter how good of an offense we have,” Gschwender said. “If we put it on the ground and have a bunch of penalties, it doesn’t mean anything. They just focused throughout halftime and knew we needed to come out play like we should.”
Hannibal scored on their first drive of the third quarter with Watson’s second touchdown run.
Watson ran eight times for 97 yards, while going 7-for-13 passing for 56 yards and an interception.
“Courtland really hasn’t showcased his legs since his sophomore year,” Gschwender said. “Tonight he did a great job of making the right reads and holding on to the ball and popping up field. He showed a little bit of his speed and running ability.”
The Pirates recovered an onside kick, which led to a 26-yard run by Williams to put Hannibal up 28-0.
Later in the third quarter, Williams ran in his third touchdown on a 54-yard run.
Kaiser Greenwell scored Hannibal’s final touchdown in the fourth quarter on a 12-yard run.
Jefferson City would score two touchdowns in the fourth quarter from runs by David Bethune.
Hannibal middle linebacker Ashton Watts had a big game with seven tackles, a sack, a fumble recovery and an interception. Rommel Pinner also had 2.5 sacks.
“Ashton is a stud,” Gschwender said. “This is the type of game that fits into what we do best and that’s read an offensive line. With the style of offense that (the Jays) play they are pulling all kinds of stuff in the backfield to try to confuse you and Ashton was money on it.”
Up next for Hannibal (2-0) is a road game against Ft. Zumwalt West (1-1) on Friday, Sept. 10.
“We haven’t even watched them yet, so the main thing is to clean up our penalties and mistakes that we made,” Gschwender said. “Make sure that we are playing a clean game and after that we will see what Ft. Zumwalt has to offer.”