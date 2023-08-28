Pirates.jpg

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- Hannibal cross country ran their first meet this past Saturday at Gans Creek Recreation Area, which is the home course for the Missouri Tigers, and will host the NCAA Division I XC Championships in the fall of 2024.

Gans is a great place to have our first meet, as we run there again on Sept. 23 at the Gans Creek Classic. Any Pirate that qualifies for the state meet will also have another opportunity to run at Gans as it is the host site for the MSHSAA State XC Championships.

