COLUMBIA, Mo. -- Hannibal cross country ran their first meet this past Saturday at Gans Creek Recreation Area, which is the home course for the Missouri Tigers, and will host the NCAA Division I XC Championships in the fall of 2024.
Gans is a great place to have our first meet, as we run there again on Sept. 23 at the Gans Creek Classic. Any Pirate that qualifies for the state meet will also have another opportunity to run at Gans as it is the host site for the MSHSAA State XC Championships.
This year, the Pirates have sixteen boys on the roster. We are figuring out who will be listed as varsity and junior varsity, and the meet Saturday was the first determining factor.
10 runners make the varsity squad and the remaining six will run junior varsity. The roster is subject to change over the course of the year. If any of the initial junior varsity runners demonstrate enough growth, they will earn a varsity spot.
The race Saturday was called the COMO Kickoff. In a sense, it is like a jamboree for cross country, as it was only a 3,000-meter race. Typical high school races are 5000 meters.
Returning runners on the boys side are David Munger, Jonas Thompson, Sam Schisler, Tanner Allen, Gage Akright, Jace Miller, David Lightle and Josh Jaworski, who all ran extremely well.
New runners to the boys team are Zach Locke, Rhett Hayes, Camden Gheens, Landen Begley, Kellen Howard, Daniel Kibbler, Alejandro Gonzalez and Jacob Pendergrass, who all demonstrated a promising future for the program.
On the girls squad there are 10 runners, so all the girls will run in the varsity races this year.
Veteran girls Jocelyn Dorsey, Jordan Puterbaugh, Ava Bonvillian, Matti Harvey, Piper Berhorst and Riah Wigfall ran like experienced runners and ran a tremendous race. New this year on the girls side are Mikayla Harsell, Kendall Kurz, Grace Munger and Sydney Coniglio. I am extremely proud of how they ran as well.
The future is bright for Hannibal cross country. The Pirates will run their first 5K race this Friday at Green Estates Park in Mexico, Mo. Varsity girls run at 6 p.m., varsity boys at 6:30 p.m. and JV boys run at 7 p.m.
