WINFIELD, Mo. — The Hannibal boys basketball team stays perfect in the young 2020-21 season on Tuesday night, as the Pirates defeated the St. Louis Knights 58-38 in the first round of the Winfield Tip-Off Classic.
The Pirates relied on the combination of senior guard Tristen Terrill and sophomore forward Haden Robertson in Tuesday’s victory.
Terrill scored a team-high 16 points, while Robertson scored 14 points. Senior forward Caleb Young added nine points, including a 3-pointer.
Hannibal took an early 10-2 lead over the Knights and never looked back. It was a 17-8 lead at the end of the first quarter and a 32-20 lead at halftime.
The Pirates did not let the foot off the gas in the second half, outscoring the Knights in both the third and fourth quarters. Terrill scored nine of his 16 points in the second half.
The Pirates also got six points from the bench by junior guard Aaris Stolte in the second half of Tuesday’s win.
Hannibal (3-0) will play the winner of the Winfield and Warrenton game in the second round of the Winfield Tip-Off Classic on Thursday at 8 p.m.