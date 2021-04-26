HANNIBAL — Coming off a disappointing loss on Friday, the Hannibal baseball team bounced back with a 10-0 win over Moberly in five innings at Hannibal Veterans Sports Complex on Monday.
Hannibal celebrated senior night for its four senior players prior to the game.
“They’ve been with us for all four years and they’ve been a real big part of the success that we had the past couple of seasons,” said Hannibal head coach Ian Hatton. “I’m just really happy for them after they lost out last year to get them an opportunity (to play this year). After a tough week last week, our guys knew what they had to do and it was a big response in a conference game.”
Pirates starting pitcher Tanner VanWinkle five scoreless innings with six strikeouts. He limited the Spartans to just two hits and one walk.
Hatton said VanWinkle will be able to make another start later in the week since he kept his pitch count down.
“Very pleased with the start tonight,” Hatton said. “We needed him to kind of keep the pitch count low and throw a lot of strikes. Definitely knew we needed this kind of start coming in to get things back on track, and he did just that.”
The game was scoreless in the second inning when Pirates right fielder Braysen Douglas came to bat with the bases loaded with one out. Douglas proceeded to hit a grand slam to give Hannibal a 4-0 lead and its first runs since the fifth inning of Thursday’s second game against Fulton.
The Pirates were not done scoring in the second inning, with Charlie Culp driving in Aaris Stolte and Drake Dudley to put Hannibal up 6-0.
Douglas started another rally in the fourth inning with a one-out double. He would advance to third base on a wild pitch and score on a ground out by Stolte.
“It’s always great to get some power numbers out of the bottom of the lineup and Braysen did just that,” Hatton said. “He’s been swinging a pretty consistent bat for us all year. A kid that can run and do a lot of things.”
Dudley’s bat and legs would give Hannibal another run in the fourth inning, when he doubled, stole third base and scored on a wild pitch.
Dudley finished the game 2 for 2 with a walk, two runs and five stolen bases. Hannibal had a total of eight stolen bases.
“It’s a huge deal to be able to move on the bases and put pressure on the opposing team without actually having to put the ball into play,” Hatton said. “So, I can’t say enough about the job the guys have done on the bases from top to bottom, really.”
VanWinkle led off the fifth inning reaching base after being beaned. After stealing second base, VanWinkle was able to advance to third base on a wild pitch and score from another wild pitch.
Ryan Ross ended the game when he hit an RBI single to drive home Chance Lovett, putting Hannibal up 10-0.
Moberly starting pitcher Andrew Imgarten was the losing pitcher after going 3.2 innings with three strikeouts, while allowing eight hits, one walk and eight earned runs. He was relieved by Cael Head, who got the final out of the fourth inning and pitched during the fifth inning.
Hannibal (10-5) will play at Marshall (12-3) in its next game on Tuesday at 5 p.m. The Pirates previously lost to the Owls 8-0 last Friday.
Hatton said the Pirates are looking forward to the challenge of playing Marshall again and will put forth their best effort.
“I think they are obviously a great team and great opponent, but not one we think is just too big for us,” Hatton said. “Mentally, I think that’s where we will need to be checked in tomorrow. It’s a long road trip and it’s another conference game.”