KIRKSVILLE, Mo. -- Hannibal earned the North Central Missouri Conference boys golf championship during the conference meet at Kirksville Country Club on Tuesday.
Hannibal had a combined team score of 342 in Tuesday's conference meet.
Pirates junior Quinn Thomas had the team's low score at 75.
Hannibal freshman Kyle Locke was second with a score of 81.
Rounding out Hannibal's five were senior Jack Parker at 92, sophomore Jackson Karr at 94 and senior Luke Koester at 94.
Up next for Hannibal is the Class 4 District 2 meet at the Golf Club of Wentzville at 8:30 a.m. on Monday.
