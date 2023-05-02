Hannibal golf.png

Members of the Hannibal boys golf team pose with the 2023 North Central Missouri Conference championship trophy on Tuesday at Kirksville Country Club.

 Contributed Photo

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. -- Hannibal earned the North Central Missouri Conference boys golf championship during the conference meet at Kirksville Country Club on Tuesday.

Hannibal had a combined team score of 342 in Tuesday's conference meet.

