MOBERLY, Mo. — Hannibal are the North Central Missouri Conference baseball champions for the first time since 1987.
The Pirates defeated Moberly 7-2 on Monday, earning their sixth straight win.
Kane Wilson went 2-for-3 and hit a key three-run home run. He also got the save after pitching the final 1.2 innings in relief.
Tanner VanWinkle earned the win after pitching 5.1 innings with eight strikeouts; while allowing six hits and one earned run.
Keaton Scott and Aaris Stolte both collected two hits in Monday’s win.
Hannibal (11-9) will host Marshall (4-13) in its next game on Tuesday at 5 p.m. The Pirates will also travel to Hickman (15-8) on Thursday and Palmyra (5-8-1) on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.