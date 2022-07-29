HANNIBAL -- Hannibal brings back all but one player to its boys soccer team this year, with players building on that continuity during soccer camp this week at Porter Stadium.
The Pirates had a strong turnout to the four-day summer camp as the season quickly approaches.
"It's been good and it's been very useful," said senior midfielder Karson Westhoff. "It brings everyone together and (we) get a feel for each other and how we play."
Westhoff is among seven seniors on this year's team, after a season where Westhoff's older brother Kolin was the sole senior on the team in 2021.
"I think a big thing for us last year was our chemistry was pretty high," said senior defender Kasen Sherwood. "I think honestly just playing together and still working as team and passing it to each other (will help). Getting out here whenever we can and just keep on working and staying together as a team."
Many of the incoming sophomores and juniors got their first significant playing time at the varsity level.
Westhoff said the senior group will try to help guide the younger players this season.
"I'm excited to see what we have," Westhoff said. "I'm looking forward to the future and this season because I feel like we have a lot of younger kids that have potential to play really good soccer."
One of those younger players is sophomore defender Brayden Hill, who played on the junior varsity team last season.
Hill said the soccer camp has went well.
"(We are) going over all the things we need to learn for soccer season," Hill said. "A lot of positioning, ball control, ball movement and a lot of shooting. Just being supportive of our teammates and helping them out through games."
Sherwood said the team has been working hard on its craft during summer camp.
"We are getting a lot of touches on the ball and some shots," Sherwood said. "We are doing a lot of fun stuff. We are working on our next possession. Taking some stuff really seriously and just keep working."
The team held competition day on Thursday's final session of summer camp, dividing the players up into two teams.
It was a close competition day with the pink team barely edging the green team 41-40, coming down to sudden death penalty kicks.
"My favorite part of camp would probably be the goalie drill we did," Hill said. "Everyone gets a shot at shooting and being the goalie and taking a defensive play. Really, just testing out your skills when it comes to being a striker."
Hannibal will hold its preseason jamboree on Friday, Aug. 19 at Veterans Soccer Complex against Mexico at 7 p.m.
The season will open with the Rolla Soccer Shootout on Saturday, Aug. 27 and the Pirates will hold its home opener in the Hannibal Pirate Tournament on Sept. 9-10.
Hannibal also competed in the Showcase Tournament in St. Louis recently against strong schools such as Parkway Central.
"I feel like this is the best preparation to go into the season," Westhoff said. "We play three other schools that are really good and we've been training really hard this summer."
