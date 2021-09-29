HANNIBAL — There is no shortage of weapons for the Hannibal offense as the Pirates have been scoring 40-plus points in all five wins leading up to Friday’s homecoming matchup against Kirksville.
The Pirates have been getting their way on both the ground and air with Courtland Watson throwing three touchdown passes and A.J. Thomas and Aneyas Williams combining for four rushing touchdowns in last week’s 48-21 road win against Mexico.
“We knew coming into the season that we had a lot of options as far as the skill positions,” said Hannibal head coach Jeff Gschwender. “We’ve been putting it in different places and really playing around with different matchups. Figuring out throughout the season what are the best looks and getting to the point that all of our guys are comfortable at any spot for any play.”
Besides the one-two punch of Thomas and Williams at running back, the Pirates can also turn to Markahl Humphrey and Tyler Hardy. Humphrey ran for 122 yards and three touchdowns during Week 4’s win over Fulton.
When Hannibal wants to get the passing game going, Watson has several different options. Among his targets include receivers Kaiser Greenwell and John Clubine, along with Williams. Greenwell caught two touchdown passes in last week’s win over Mexico.
Gschwender said Hannibal has a lot of talent and depth at the skill positions.
“It seems like when one thing is stopped, then other things start popping open,” Gschwender said. “It’s been real nice and obviously with our offensive lineman, they make it easy the whole way around. They can do a lot of different things and we are able to put the ball in a lot of different kids hands with the line that we have.”
After Hannibal gave up a season-high 35 points against Ft. Zumwalt West in Week 3, Gschwender made a point to emphasize better defensive play.
So far it has worked with Hannibal holding Fulton to 12 points in Week 4 and holding a previously unbeaten Mexico team to 21 points in Week 5.
“We’ve really been working on fundamentals and technique since giving up 35 points to Ft. Zumwalt West,” Gschwender said. “They’ve really taking to the coaching as far as fixing where their eyes need to be, steps that need to be taken and the angles they need to be taking. So we’ve been very pleased with the progress our defense has been making.”
Among players having big games defensively against Mexico included Greenwell, middle linebacker Ashton Watts and defensive lineman Brady Zimmerman.
Gschwender said Watts has done a great job of reading misdirections and fakes by opposing offenses.
“Ashton is playing great,” Gschwender said. “The game is really slowing down for him where he is really reading the offensive lineman very well. To the point where he is sometimes getting to the hole quicker than the running backs are getting to the hole.”
With the fanfare of Friday’s game being homecoming for Hannibal, the coaching staff is stressing to players to focus on the game against a Kirksville team that is 2-0 in the North Central Missouri Conference.
“(Friday’s homecoming game is) just another step in trying to get that conference championship back to Hannibal,” Gschwender said. “It’s homecoming on our end, so there’s a lot of distractions. It’s a case of making sure that our athletes are staying focused on the task at hand and just coming out and playing our best football.”