HANNIBAL -- Hannibal baseball is beginning to hit their stride after a 1-5 start, winning three of their last five games now after Thursday’s 6-4 home win over North Central Missouri Conference foe Mexico.
After a game where the Pirates struggled to score their first run in the first three innings against Elsberry on Wednesday, it was a different story Thursday night as they jumped on the Bulldogs early with key double and triple hits putting them up 3-0 after the first inning.
Hannibal head coach Ian Hatton credited the team’s fast start to them realizing the magnitude of Thursday’s game with it being in the conference and knowing they had to come out and hit the ball well.
“We had some good at-bats early in the game," said Hatton. "We did a good job being patient at the plate, moving around the bases. We haven’t really had early inning runs, but our guys knew the gravity of the game with it being in the conference."
Mexico would begin to fight back defensively with some key strikeouts slowing down Hannibal temporarily in the next few innings, but senior pitcher Evan Harsell was an excellent counter for the Pirates in the fourth inning, putting an end to the Bulldog threat.
Coach Hatton was proud and expected his team to bounce back in a big way after a frustrating home loss to Elsberry the night before.
“I’m proud of the response from last night," said Hatton. "We believed our guys would bounce back after a game we felt we should’ve won, and we all reflected on it. I can tell in batting practice and before the game that we were upbeat, loose, and having fun early on."
At the bottom of the fifth inning, sophomore Colton Dryden hit a home run to extend Hannibal’s lead to 5-0. The sixth inning would be Mexico’s best showing in the game scoring three of their total four runs.
Junior relief pitcher Kane Wilson, along with great defensive play from the outfield would close the night out in the 6-4 win.
The Pirates (4-6) will have one more home game next Monday at 5 p.m. against Kirksville (1-6) before a four-game road trip as they look to get one step closer back to .500 and beyond as they enter the heart of conference play.
Harsell talked about how important this win was for the Pirates and a look ahead toward next Monday’s game with a tough Kirksville team coming into their house.
“It was a conference game, so it has a little more of a competitive edge to it these are the games that we want to have and I felt we had good preparation going into it,” said Harsell. “Kirksville is a good team, we know how well they can hit, we’ve faced them in years past their tough so we’ll have to play the way we played tonight against them next Monday.”
Hannibal and Kirksville split the season series last season with both teams winning on the road in their two matchups during the 2022 season.
