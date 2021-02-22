HANNIBAL — After a loss in the previous game, the Hannibal boys basketball team defeated Marshall 57-47 at Korf Gymnasium on Saturday.
Hannibal junior guard Aaris Stolte scored a team-high 20 points after draining four three-pointers. Senior guard Tristen Terrill added 17 points.
Marshall junior Jax Malan and senior Benjamin Haug tied for the team lead in scoring with 13 points.
Hannibal (9-10) plays at Mexico (17-3) in its next game on Tuesday at 8 p.m. The Pirates begin district tournament play on Saturday, when Hannibal hosts Marshall (3-8) in the first-round at 6 p.m.