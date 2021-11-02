Pirates begin postseason run against Warrenton

HANNIBAL — Hannibal football has accomplished two of its big goals already — a perfect regular season and winning the North Central Missouri Conference championship — but still have more work to do as the district semifinal approaches on Friday.
The Pirates 9-0 finish was just the eighth time in Hannibal’s 125-year history the school has went undefeated in the regular season, and first time since 2015.
“It’s something they are always going to remember,” said first-year Hannibal head coach Jeff Gschwender. “It was one of our goals we wanted at the beginning of the year. Now it’s achieved and nobody can take that away from them, regardless of what happens. It’s a great accomplishment for the kids and it proves what hard work can do.”
Of course, Hannibal has loftier goals than finishing the regular season undefeated. The Pirates hope to make a run at a state championship.
First, the Pirates will need to focus on Warrenton (3-6), who they will host in the Class 4 District 5 semifinals on Friday night.
With the No. 1 seed, Hannibal has homefield advantage throughout the postseason and would host the district championship game should they advance.
“It’s just nice for the excitement with homefield advantage and hearing the crowd,” Gschwender said. “Especially when you get into districts and playoffs, Porter Stadium fills up really good. There’s a lot of good support in the community and that gets our team fired up a bit.”
Hannibal also has had the benefit of a bye week after earning the No. 1 seed in their district.
“Last week was just a good week of focusing on our technique and cleaning up some of the stuff we’ve been doing,” Gschwender said. “This week, it’s back to preparing for Warrenton. Looking at their tendencies and seeing everything on the field ... just trying to be as sharp as possible.”
The Warriors entered last week’s district quarterfinal on a four-game losing streak, but defeated Moberly 44-33 to advance.
The Pirates defense had seven All-Conference selections and are up to the challenge of stopping Warrenton quarterback Caelon Weir and the Warriors passing game.
“I feel like our defense is getting better and better,” Gschwender said. “It’s not like we weren’t very good to start, but they are really starting to understand what we want and are doing it at a high level. Just understanding the whole philosophy we are looking for on defense and understanding all of the plays and where everybody is supposed to go on defense.”
Among the All-Conference selections for Hannibal included defensive linemen Brady Zimmerman and Rommel Pinner, linebackers Ashton Watts and Tyler Hardy, as well as defensive backs Kaiser Greenwell, Markahl Humphrey and Aneyas Williams.
Gschwender said having seven defensive All-Conference players is a testament to how well they played in North Central Missouri Conference games.
“We just have a lot of good hard-working kids come out and they play clean,” Gschwender said. “They are doing exactly what they are coached and they are working their butts off. As good as our other conference coaches are, they are able to recognize ... who the top kids are in the conference.”
The Hannibal offense has scored over 40 points in each game this season as opponents have had difficulty stopping it.
One reason why is senior All-Conference quarterback Courtland Watson has a strong offensive line and plenty of weapons at the skill positions.
Teams may be able to concentrate on one player, but Hannibal has A.J. Thomas, Williams, Hardy and Humphrey the Pirates can use at running back, as well as receivers such as Greenwell, John Clubine and DaeQuan Powell.
“We have all of the options to be able to create matchups and do different things, but also have the depth where we can rest kids,” Gschwender said. “We can keep kids fresh. We can use them at any period of time. If one kid gets tired, we can get another kid in there and not lose a step.”
