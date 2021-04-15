HANNIBAL — After being limited to three runs on Wednesday, Hannibal erupted for 12 hits and 11 runs on Thursday.
Thursday’s game ended after five innings, with Hannibal defeating Silex 11-1 at Hannibal Veterans Sports Complex.
Hannibal’s win over Silex gives the Pirates three wins in the past four games, which have happened in a three-day span.
“We played well last night against Quincy but it just didn’t go our way,” said Hannibal head coach Ian Hatton. “Anytime you can get three out of four in a week, you are happy with it. Our guys are hungry for more, so we’ll be ready to go next week.”
Hannibal wasted no time getting on the scoreboard when Drake Dudley scored on an error and Aneyas Williams doubled to drive in Charlie Culp to give the Pirates a 2-0 lead in the first inning.
The Pirates added two more runs in the second inning when Aaris Stolte singled to drive in Chance Lovett and Drake Dudley hit a sacrifice fly to score Braysen Douglas.
Silex removed starting pitcher Daniel Havlik after the second inning after he got four strikeouts and gave up four hits, four walks and three earned runs. Silex used both Blake Baragiola and Wesley Perkins in relief, with neither pitcher having much luck against the Pirates.
Hannibal scored three more runs in the third inning. Lovett drove in Alex Friday who scored sliding into home plate on a close play. Stolte then grounded out to score Lovett and Douglas scoring on a passed ball.
The game was blown wide open when Hannibal scored four runs in the fourth inning. Williams reached on an error, stole a base and scored on another Silex error. Friday singled to drive in Tanner VanWinkle, who later scored off a Stolte single. Finally, Lovett scored on an error to put the Pirates up 11-0.
“We were very patient at the plate tonight,” said Hatton said. “We took what we were given. No doubt the middle of our lineup came back strong tonight and got some hits when we needed it. Up and down the lineup was a positive tonight.”
Silex scored its only run of the game in the fifth inning when Ian Beckham drove in Josh Price.
Friday started the game and was the starting pitcher and earned the win after going five innings with three strikeouts. He allowed four hits, three walks and one earned run. Friday also went 2-for-3 with a run and three RBIs at the plate.
“He’s got great stuff and does a great job continually, even when he hits a rough patch he’s kind of fighting through it,” Hatton said. “(Friday) makes big pitches when he needs to. We know when we get him on the mound and with our defense behind, we are going to be in good shape.”
Stolte helped jump start Hannibal’s offense out of the leadoff spot, going 3-for-4 with a run, stolen base and two RBIs.
“He’s been great in the leadoff spot all year,” Hatton said. “It’s nice to have somebody who can run in that spot. A guy that understands the strike zone and is disciplined at the plate.”
The Pirates junior varsity team defeated Silex 8-3 after the varsity game.
Hannibal (7-2) will play at Quincy Notre Dame on Monday at 5 p.m. in their next game.
“We are going to have five games in five days next week, four of which are in our conference,” Hatton said. “We know what’s at stake. We like these opportunities to get a lot of games in and ... we are looking forward to it.”