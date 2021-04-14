KIRKSVILLE, Mo. -- The Hannibal baseball team won both ends of its Tuesday doubleheader against Kirksville at Kirksville High School.
The Pirates won the first game 21-13. Tanner VanWinkle started the game and went 5.1 innings with six strikeouts and three earned runs. Alex Friday picked up the win in relief.
Charlie Culp went 3-for-5 with a double and five RBIs. Keaton Scott went 4-for-5 with two RBIs. Braysen Douglas went 3-for-5 with a triple and three RBIs. VanWinkle went 2-for-5 with a triple and three RBIs.
Hannibal won the second game 11-1, with Aaris Stotle earning a win after pitching a complete game with seven strikeouts, while giving up one run off of three hits.
Culp went 3-for-4 with two doubles and three RBIs in the second game. Drake Dudley went 2-for-4 with a triple and an RBI. Kane Wilson went 3-for-4 with a double and four RBIs.
Hannibal (6-1) faces Quincy on Wednesday at 5 p.m. and Silex on Thursday at 5 p.m. Both games are at Hannibal Veterans Baseball Complex.