MOBERLY, Mo. -- Hannibal entered North Central Missouri Conference play on Monday, defeating Moberly 7-4 on the road.
Pirates starting pitcher Alex Friday earned the win after going five innings with five strikeouts; while allowing six hit and three earned runs. Friday also doubled at the plate.
Kane Wilson came in and got the save after pitching two scoreless innings with two strikeouts. Wilson also went 2-for-3 at the plate with an RBI.
Waylon Anders had a double and two RBI. Cooper Scott had an RBI.
Hannibal (3-5) will host Elsberry (1-4) in its next game at 5 p.m. on Wednesday. The Pirates will also Mexico (3-0) at 5 p.m. on Thursday.
