HANNIBAL -- The offensive line is not a position group that gets much attention or recognition.
Yet, the battles won in the trenches allow an offense to function properly by opening up running lanes for skill players and giving time for the quarterback to make plays.
It has been a foundation for Hannibal, who has consistently had good line play year-in and year-out.
"It just gives the quarterback more confidence back there knowing that they can look at the field," said Hannibal head coach Jeff Gschwender. "Knowing they can make the reads right and not have to worry about people being in their face constantly. It's really beneficial."
Hannibal will return four of its five starting lineman from last season, including All-Conference selections Ryan Ross and Austin Wilhoit.
The Pirates return both starting guards from last season, senior Briley Cunningham and junior Noah Young.
This experience on the offensive line will be particularly helpful in a season when the Pirates will have a new starting quarterback, with Waylon Anders and Cody Culp competing for the spot.
The chemistry is going to be unbelievable on the offensive line," Ross said. "It's just going to help out the new quarterback a lot. Whenever he needs it, we are right there for him because we've been there and done that."
Ross will switch over from center to left tackle this season with the graduation of All-State First Teamer Caden Selle. He will be joined by right tackle by Wilhoit on the other side.
With Selle now preparing for his freshman year with Western Illinois University, Ross hopes to fill those shoes on and off the field.
"When the going got tough, (Selle) knew how to keep his head down and keep working in practice and in games," Ross said. "He was really a rock on the offensive line that we needed to keep going. Telling us what to do and how to fix it. He was kind of our big brother the whole time and that's how I hope to act these next two years."
Xxavion Washington moved into the starting lineup as a guard last season after Young broke his collarbone against West Plains in the MSHSAA quarterfinal on Nov. 19.
Washington will now move into center with Ross switching over to tackle.
"Xxavion has been working a lot of center this year," Gschwender said. "He had a bunch of injuries last year, but we moved him into an offensive role. It seems like he's going to fit in there nice as center."
A pair of sophomores -- Houston Morrison and Jarren Landis -- have looked promising in practice and will provide depth.
Senior Trenton Cowden is a backup offensive guard and is also Hannibal's starting nose guard on defense.
"Just being together for a long time," Cowden said of the offensive line's cohesiveness. "Everybody sticks up for each other. Everybody works hard. There's no arguments."
Cowden added the offensive line goes over a lot of fundamentals and technique in practice.
"With me being on the defensive line, obviously we are going head-to-head with the offensive line at every practice," Cowden said. "But at the end of the day, everybody's getting better."
Players were quick to credit offensive line coach Jason Noland for developing their skills.
"He's big on technique," Ross said. "Really when it comes down to it, if you are not as big as the guy you have to be better technique-wise. You can win every battle if you are good technique-wise. That's what he preaches and that's what we have to learn everyday."
Noland's knowledge and coaching has helped Hannibal maintain solid offensive lines despite the yearly turnover at the high school level.
Gschwender said Noland does a good job of teaching the little things such as footwork, handwork and eyework.
"He's just a great motivator and the kids absolutely love him to death," Gschwender said. "His lineman down there will run through a brick wall for him. He creates great relationships with those guys and they do everything he asks from them."
While Hannibal will open the season with a quarterback with no varsity experience, the Pirates return All-State junior Aneyas Williams and senior Markahl Humphrey in the backfield.
The Pirates plan on running the ball frequently this season and have a solid unit up front to open holes.
"We are usually blessed with talented running backs," Gschwender said. "Whenever you can put a good core of five guys up there that really know what they are doing and are good at what they do, it really makes it easier to call plays."
With this group of lineman playing together for several years, they have formed a bond.
"There is such a strong brotherhood," Ross said. "We stick up for each other year-in and year-out. Even off the field and in the offseason."
