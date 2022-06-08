HANNIBAL -- Hannibal's defense was stingy on its way to the Class 4 Show-Me Bowl, recording three shutouts and holding opponents to 16.4 points per game.
The Pirates graduated three All-State defenders -- defensive lineman Brady Zimmerman, outside linebacker Tyler Hardy and free safety Kaiser Greenwell.
Hannibal also graduated All-Conference defensive end Rommel Pinner and starting safety John Clubine.
"I think we've got big shoes to fill, but we just got to practice on staying on top," said starting cornerback Jackson Parker. "Working on the basics and just getting better."
Parker had 37 tackles and two interceptions in 2021, and feels there are plenty of younger players ready to step up this season.
"We've just been getting in shape and getting stronger," Parker said. "Working on the basics. Backpeddling, shuffling, staying on top and how to read the quarterback. That's a big one."
Parker was a Second Team All-Conference selection last season and will be joined by a fellow incoming senior at the other cornerback spot, Markahl Humphrey.
Humphrey was a First Team All-Conference selection in 2021 and came up with an interception against Smithville in the Class 4 Show-Me Bowl last season.
"Markahl is great, man," said incoming junior Cody Culp. "He's going to help out a lot. He's real good on defense and has good hands. He's a good player, all-around."
The Pirates secondary also returns Aneyas Williams, who had 73 tackles and three interceptions on his way to First Team All-Conference selection as a defender.
Hannibal returns one of its most important players at middle linebacker, Ashton Watts, who was an All-State selection in 2021.
Watts enters his senior season ready to help fill the leadership void left from losing five defensive starters, including his fellow linebacker, Tyler Hardy.
"We don't have near as many seniors as we did last year," Watts said. "So the seniors we do have need to step up and take charge. Put the new guys in their role and teach them how to do everything, so we can be just as good as we were last year."
Watts finished last season second on the team with 74 tackles, while also picking up 3.5 sacks, one interception and one fumble recovery.
Watts said the summer practices help the team form a bond.
"It's definitely good to have the younger people working out with the upperclassmen," Watts said. "Because it does teach them form and how to do things correctly and just gets them on the right path."
Hannibal head coach Jeff Gschwender said players like Watts and Parker are like having coaches on the field.
"They are three-year starters coming into this year," Gschwender said. "They've already got a ton of experience on the field and a ton of big-game experience, so just having them out there to help out some of those new faces coming in. Making sure their alignment is right and making sure they know what they are doing is extremely beneficial."
Watts said teaching the right technique and form to younger players is very important.
"If you do everything correctly, it doesn't matter how much bigger, faster or stronger the other guy is," Watts said. "If you do it correctly, you will be able to compete with them."
Hannibal lost two starters on the defensive line, but returns defensive end Kane Wilson and nose tackle Trenton Cowden.
The Pirates will also look to incoming senior Matt Sydnor, as well as Ryan Ross and Noah Young to contribute on the defensive line.
"We had a big leader in Brady Zimmerman that left us," Wilson said. "He was our best defensive lineman last year. He led us through everything and knew what he was doing. He was just a big role model that I'm trying to step into his shoes this year."
The experience of last year's second place finish in Class 4 has left Wilson hungry for more.
"I'm ready to have another run just like that, but winning the last game instead of losing it," Wilson said.
Parker said he is also ready to have another run at the state championship.
"I feel like we need to do good just because we have the whole community supporting us now," Parker said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.