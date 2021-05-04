BOWLING GREEN, Mo. -- The Hannibal baseball team defeated Bowling Green 9-2 on Monday at Bowling Green High School.
Braysen Douglas hit a two-run home run in the seventh inning. Tanner VanWinkle went 2-for-3 with a double and four RBIs. Alex Friday went 2-for-4. Chad Culp had two RBIs and Keaton Scott hit two doubles.
Pirates starting pitcher Drake Dudley was the winning pitcher after going five innings with four strikeouts and two earned runs. Aneyas Williams pitched the final two innings in relief and struck out all six batters he faced.
Hannibal (12-6) will host Macon (13-3) in the Pirates next game on Thursday at 5 p.m. The Pirates will then compete in the Palmyra tournament on Friday and Saturday.