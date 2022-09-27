Panthers.jpg

Monroe City quarterback Logan Buhlig (12) runs with the ball against Mark Twain on Friday, Aug. 26, at Lankford Field in Monroe City.

 Mike Thomas/Courier-Post

Although Monroe City (5-0) and Palmyra (0-5) are on opposite ends of the conference balance of power, both teams are pumped up for Friday's game at Lankford Field.

"Palmyra is always a tough contest," said Monroe City head coach David Kirby. "We have had some battles over the years, and I know that we have to prepare our kids to play focused, mistake-free and aggressive football if we want to win this game. Rivalries bring out the best in both teams and I know everyone involved are going to give their best."'

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.