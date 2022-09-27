Although Monroe City (5-0) and Palmyra (0-5) are on opposite ends of the conference balance of power, both teams are pumped up for Friday's game at Lankford Field.
"Palmyra is always a tough contest," said Monroe City head coach David Kirby. "We have had some battles over the years, and I know that we have to prepare our kids to play focused, mistake-free and aggressive football if we want to win this game. Rivalries bring out the best in both teams and I know everyone involved are going to give their best."'
It's also a game Palmyra is looking forward to.
Palmyra running back Aaron Ritchey is coming off a performance where he had 19 carries for 140 yards and two touchdowns.
Ashton Hankins has formed a formidable one-two combination for Palmyra at running back, with Hankins getting nine carries for 42 yards against Brookfield last week.
Palmyra quarterback Marty Smyser III went 5-for-11 passing for 75 yards last week, while also getting a rushing touchdown.
Ceaton Pennewell got the majority of the carries for Monroe City last week, rushing 29 times for 118 yards and four touchdowns.
Waylon DeGrave rushed 17 times for 89 yards last week for Monroe City.
Monroe City can also count on quarterback Reece Buhlig and speedy back Cameron Jones in the running game. Here recently, guard Landan Holland has been inserted in as fullback in Monroe City's jumbo package.
The plethora of running backs has been a luxury for Kirby and the Monroe City coaching staff.
"Each one brings something special to the group," Kirby said. "Collectively they work very well together. The group understands if a team is trying to take away one back, the other backs will be open. They must carry out great fakes and block well. This group has done an exceptional job of playing for each other and not worrying about individual accolades."
Monroe City also came away with two turnovers in last week's win over Centralia, an interception by Jaylyn Countryman and a fumble recovery by Gabe Creel.
"Our players understand their assignments and attack downhill very fast," Kirby said. "We also get multiple people to the ball carrier, which allows us the opportunity to force turnovers. When teams choose to pass on us, we have some really skilled defensive backs who can make big plays. Our kids are really dialed in right now and take great pride in playing really good defense."
Brett Tuter, Ryan McKeown, Jose Juarez, Ritchey and Hankins have been Palmyra's top defenders this season. Hankins led Palmyra with 6.5 tackles last week.
Hannibal travels to Kirksville, aims to stay perfect in conference play
Hannibal enters its third week of North Central Missouri Conference play after two blowout wins over Fulton and Mexico the past two weeks.
The Pirates (3-2) will travel to Kirksville (3-2) in Week 6, playing a Tigers team that is also undefeated in conference play.
Kirksville defeated Marshall 41-17 on Sept. 23 and Moberly 34-14 on Sept. 16.
"What they do offensively is very similar to us," said Hannibal head coach Jeff Gschwender. "They run a lot of counter option-type stuff. They run pistol stuff and they've got a good quarterback coming back that's kind of winged it all over the place."
The Pirates nearly had a shutout against Mexico last week before giving up a late touchdown in the fourth quarter.
"That's going to make our defense work extremely hard this week for another (chance at a) shutout," said Hannibal senior Markahl Humphrey.
Dylan Bock and Jack Parker led the team with five tackles, including one for a loss by Parker.
Hannibal had forced fumbles by Trenton Cowden, Austin Closser and Houston Morrison last week against Mexico. Owen Andrews also had a sack.
"They are getting their feet wet a little bit and getting more experience under their belt," Gschwender said. "It's really showing. They are playing with some confidence right now and they are flying around and just having fun."
Humphrey had a big game offensively against Mexico last week, scoring three touchdowns. He had 121 yards rushing and 60 yards receiving.
Aneyas Williams also scored three touchdowns, while rushing for 121 yards and gaining 68 yards receiving.
"Every day in practice we just always challenge each other," Humphrey said. "We just see who can do this the fastest, who can score the fastest. We just always battle with each other to get each other better."
Waylon Anders went 14-for-16 passing for 171 yards and two touchdowns.
Hannibal also would like to implement Cody Culp, Kane Wilson and Parker into the offense.
"Jack Parker out at wide receiver made some big-time blocks that popped some big plays," Gschwender said. "He really hasn't shown what he can do he's got the ball in his hands too."
Mark Twain looks to rebound, hosts Louisiana
Mark Twain held a 20-18 lead over North Callaway in Week 5's homecoming game, but were unable to keep it in the second half.
North Callaway scored 14 points in the third quarter on its way to a 34-28 win over Mark Twain.
Tigers quarterback Conner Eckler went 10-for-23 for 154 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions last week.
Mark Twain senior Lakoda Preston had 34 carries for 117 yards and three touchdowns, while also catching three passes for 40 yards.
Mark Twain wide receiver Ayden Waters caught four passes for 68 yards, while running back Hunter Vasel scored a two-yard touchdown in the second quarter.
The Mark Twain defense came away with two interceptions last week, one each from Coden Miller and Eckler.
Mark Twain (2-3) will try to put last week's loss behind them on Friday when they host Louisiana (1-4).
The Bulldogs are coming off their first win of the season last week, beating South Callaway 32-28.
Key players on Louisiana include quarterback Ethen Harrison and running back Wyatt Harrison.
Bowling Green seeks to stay undefeated
Another week, another big win by Bowling Green.
The Bobcats are coming off a 74-0 thumping of Montgomery County in Week 5 and will host South Callaway (2-3) on Friday.
Bowling Green senior running back Marcus Starks rushed eight times for 222 yards and three touchdowns last week, while Bleyne Bryant had four carries for 80 yards and two touchdowns.
Bobcats quarterback Dylan Dalton went 4-for-5 passing for 81 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran in a touchdown.
"Offense is playing really well right now," said Bowling Green head coach Joe Chinn. "We are doing a good job of blocking, making the right reads and running well. The passing game is also really efficient."
Bowling Green had its first shutout of the season against Montgomery County and has limited opponents to just 6.4 points per game through the first five games.
The Bobcats defense limited Montgomery County to just 59 yards of offense last week.
"I was really happy with our defense on Friday," Chinn said. "Mo-Co gave us a lot of different looks and we were able to adjust well. We also turned the ball over once on our side of the field and our defense was able to step up and get a stop. I know our kids were happy to get that shutout."
South Callaway is coming off a 32-28 loss to Louisiana and is on a two-game losing streak.
The Bulldogs are a run-heavy team that is led by Jacob Martin, who rushed for 138 yards and two touchdowns. South Callaway ran for a total of 319 yards in Friday's loss.
"They are a good, well-coached team," Chinn said. "We have to be disciplined because they will run the triple option and they do it really well."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.