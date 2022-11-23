MONROE CITY, Mo. -- There's no secret to Monroe City's success.
The Panthers rely on their trademark Wing-T offense and a swarming defense. It's a formula that has led to Monroe City to an undefeated regular season and a district championship.
After defeating Lincoln 26-12 in the Class 1 state quarterfinal last week, Monroe City (13-0) will travel to face Adrian (11-2) in the Class 1 state semifinal on Saturday at 1 p.m.
"They are big, physical and they like to run," said Monroe City head coach David Kirby. "So you've got two bulls going at it. That's what I told the kids ... we've got 48 more minutes to play and we are going to try to make the most of it and see what we can do."
Monroe City exclusively relied on its running game last Saturday, not throwing a single pass with temperatures below freezing and a heavy wind at play.
The Panthers ran the ball 59 times for a combined 267 yards against Lincoln.
Panthers fullback Ceaton Pennewell had a rushing touchdown last week, his 60th career score.
The big question is the status of junior Waylon DeGrave and senior Cameron Jones for Saturday's game after the two running backs suffered injuries last week.
Monroe City is planning to play Jones, but DeGrave's status is uncertain for Saturday.
The Panthers shifted Landon Utterback from tight end to tailback last Saturday, and the senior came away with a rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter. Utterback had previous backfield experience prior to his senior season.
"It speaks a lot," said Monroe City defensive end Gabe Creel. "We've always got backups for the backups. We've always got people who are willing to step up and take responsibility."
Monroe City can also utilize freshman speedster Quincy Mayfield, quarterback Reece Buhlig and shift Landan Holland from the line to fullback in the run game.
Buhlig has also been sharp with play-action passes should the Panthers open up the passing game.
"I told them before this game (against Lincoln) this is a team thing and it's going to take all of them to do it," Kirby said. "It's not just one person, so we had a lot of kids step up. A lot of youngsters got some different opportunities in different spots, but that's been the thing all year long."
The Monroe City defense has been sharp all year long, led by Pennewell at middle linebacker, a two-time Clarence Cannon Conference Defensive Player of the Year.
Creel and Dawson Karr pressured Lincoln quarterback Connor Lynde relentlessly last week, sacking him several times and Creel forcing a fumble.
"It was wild," Utterback said. "Without a couple of those sacks, it would have been a different game than what it was."
Monroe City also had a huge play from cornerback Tuckur Bottoms, who had a key interception in the second half.
Adrian is coming off a 26-14 win over Marionville in the Class 1 quarterfinal last Saturday, with running back Hunter Bailey getting 21 carries for 111 yards and three touchdowns.
The Blackhawks also defeated Crest Ridge, Sherwood and Butler in the Class 1 District 4 Tournament.
The Panthers plan to stick to the same game plan that's brought them so much success this season.
"We are going to put in a good week of practice and we are going to stick to the fundamentals," Creel said. "We are going to stick to tackling circuit (drills) to force turnovers and we are going to pound the boards. We are going to stay low maintaining blocks. We are going to have a good week of practice and just play our best game."
The Monroe City players are confident in the preparation and game plan that Kirby and the coaching staff have put in.
"We're just going to listen to our coaches," Utterback said. "The coaches are going to set us in the right way and I feel like we are going to do good against Adrian."
