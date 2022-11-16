Stingy defense and a powerful running game has been the recipe for success this season for Monroe City.
Don't expect that to change as the Panthers continue to advance into the postseason.
No. 1 ranked Monroe City will host Lincoln (11-1) in the Class 1 state quarterfinal at Lankford Field on Saturday, with kickoff at 1 p.m.
"We will break down some film and do exactly what we have done all year long," said Monroe City head coach David Kirby. "We are going to go through practice and try to get better at the fundamentals of blocking and tackling."
Monroe City is coming off a 52-18 thumping over Clarence Cannon Conference rival South Shelby last Friday in the Class 1 District 6 championship game.
"It feels great, but the job isn't done," said Panthers junior Waylon DeGrave. "We just got to keep going and stay focused."
DeGrave is coming off a big-time performance last Friday, rushing for 222 yards and scoring five touchdowns.
The other two cogs in Monroe City's backfield also came through in the district championship game last week.
Senior Cameron Jones had an even 100 yards rushing and two touchdowns against the Cardinals.
Senior fullback Ceaton Pennewell came just short of breaking 100 yards while scoring a touchdown against South Shelby. The two-time CCC Defensive Player of the Year also recovered a fumble and returned it 25 yards for a touchdown.
DeGrave was quick to credit the offensive line for the success Monroe City's three-headed backfield attack has had this season.
"They blocked it perfectly," DeGrave said. "I don't think I even got touched on that play (to open the game against South Shelby). The line did a great job on that play."
Lincoln is coming off a 38-20 win over Cole Camp in the Class 1 District 5 championship game last Friday.
Key players on Lincoln include senior quarterback Connor Lynde, senior running back Ross Johnson and tight end Kyle Eckhoff; as well as a strong offensive line.
The Monroe City defense has held opponents to just under an average of 10 points per game this season.
In last week's win over South Shelby, the Panthers forced four turnover on downs by the Cardinals offense and hope to have a similar performance this Saturday against a different Cardinals team.
"I thought those kids were doing a great job," Kirby said. "They were flying around and using their shoulder pads. We are a physical team. We like that style of football and I thought we played it really well (against South Shelby)."
