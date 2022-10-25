DeGrave 9.9.JPG

Monroe City running back Waylon DeGrave runs with the ball during a game against Highland on Friday, Sept. 9 at Highland High School.

 Mike Thomas/Courier-Post

Monroe City can check off a perfect regular season and a second straight Clarence Cannon Conference championship to its list of accomplishments for the 2022 season.

Panthers head coach David Kirby said both were great accomplishments for the team.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.