Monroe City can check off a perfect regular season and a second straight Clarence Cannon Conference championship to its list of accomplishments for the 2022 season.
Panthers head coach David Kirby said both were great accomplishments for the team.
"The CCC is such a competitive conference from top to bottom," Kirby said. "For us to win the league and be undefeated is a testament to how hard this group has worked in the offseason, preseason and during the season. We have improved every week. I am thrilled for the kids to see their hard work pay off on the field."
Monroe City (9-0) is the No. 1 seed in the Class 1 District 6 Tournament and will host Paris (1-8) in the quarterfinals on Friday at 7 p.m.
Paris fell to Marceline 35-0 in the regular season finale last Friday and is entering the district quarterfinal on a seven-game losing streak.
The Coyotes are lead by a trio of seniors -- quarterback Leo Bounds, running back Drew Williams and offensive lineman Owen Totten.
"We are focusing on improving our technique on the offensive and defensive line," Kirby said. "Our footwork and get offs still have room to improve."
The Panthers are coming off a 50-0 thumping of conference foe Clark County in Week 9.
Monroe City's backfield was productive as usual, with Ceaton Pennewell leading the way with 20 carries for 136 yards and two touchdowns.
Waylon DeGrave had 10 carries for 97 yards and two touchdowns, while also catching a 31-yard touchdown pass. Cameron Jones had nine carries for 58 yards.
Panthers quarterback Reece Buhlig went 3-for-6 passing for 61 yards, a touchdown and an interception.
Monroe City's defense recorded its second shutout of the season last Friday, with Jaylyn Countryman returning a interception for a touchdown and Gage Woolen forcing a fumble and returning it for a touchdown.
Kirby said Monroe City's defense was locked in last Friday.
"Our defensive line was creating a new line of scrimmage," Kirby said. "Their play definitely allowed our second and third level defenders to flow more aggressively. The speed that we were playing at was probably the fastest we have played all year. We are fast, and for us to play at a level of speed is a definite advantage for us."
Mark Twain hopes momentum carries over to district quarterfinal
Mark Twain closed out the regular season with a high note, defeating Van-Far 64-8 to end a two-game losing streak.
It was a huge improvement over two blowout losses to South Callaway and EMO Conference champion Bowling Green the previous two weeks before the Van-Far win.
One big difference maker for Mark Twain was the return of senior all-purpose back Lakoda Preston, who missed most of the past two games due to injury.
Preston ran six times for 196 yards and three touchdowns in Week 9's win over Van-Far.
Tigers fullback Austin Shepherd complimented Preston well in the backfield, rushing nine times for 85 yards and two touchdowns. Eli Tobin also added 67 yards and seven carries, with two touchdowns.
Mark Twain quarterback Conner Eckler did not pass much, but was very efficient. He went 3-for-5 for 45 yards and two touchdowns.
Ayden Waters caught a 24-yard touchdown, while Coden Miller caught a 14-yard touchdown for Mark Twain.
Mark Twain (4-5) will host Highland (1-8) in the first round of the Class 1 District 6 Tournament this Friday.
The Cougars are coming off a 34-6 loss to Brookfield in Week 9 and have not won a game since the second week of the season.
Key players on Highland include quarterback Brayden Logsdon, running back Alex Oenning and wide receiver Devin Stutsman.
Palmyra faces Hallsville in district quarterfinal, rematch of Week 1
The district tournament will start the same way the regular season did for Palmyra, a road game against Hallsville.
Palmyra (1-8) hopes the result will be better than Week 1, when the Panthers were defeated by the Indians 58-20.
Hallsville (4-5) is coming off a narrow 41-38 loss to California in Week 9 and enter the Class 2 District 7 quarterfinals on a two-game losing streak.
In the previous meeting between the two teams, Hallsville quarterback Colton Nichols had a big game, scoring a combined seven touchdowns. He was 8-for-11 passing for 146 yards, while rushing 15 times for 241 yards.
Stopping Nichols will be the top priority for the Palmyra defense.
Palmyra is coming off a 31-6 loss to Clarence Cannon Conference rival South Shelby, with Trey Countryman throwing for two touchdowns and Kendal Hammond combining for three touchdowns.
Panthers running back Ashton Hankins scored Palmyra's lone touchdown last week, rushing five times for 43 yards.
Palmyra also has Ryan McKeown (five carries, 55 yards) and Aaron Ritchey (nine carries, 40 yards) in the backfield.
Jose Juarez led Palmyra with 7.5 tackles against South Shelby, while also picking up a sack and three tackles for a loss.
Bye weeks for Bowling Green and Hannibal
Hannibal and Bowling Green both have byes this weekend after earning the No. 1 seed in their respective districts.
The Pirates are coming off a 27-21 win over Battle in Week 9, winning its six straight game.
While Hannibal is on a six-game winning streak, the Pirates had a big loss last week when junior all-purpose back Aneyas Williams was injured during the first quarter of last Friday's game.
Williams broke his clavicle and will be out to four to six weeks.
Senior running back Markahl Humphrey stepped up last Friday, gaining 285 all-purpose yards and three touchdowns to help fill the void.
Hannibal finished tied for sixth in the state Class 4 rankings and secured the No. 1 seed in the Class 4 District 5 Tournament. The Pirates will play the winner of the Warrenton and North Point quarterfinal in the semifinal next Friday.
Bowling Green finished undefeated in the regular season for just the third time in school history after defeating North Callaway 61-12 to capture the EMO Conference title.
The Bobcats have the No. 1 seed in the Class 2 District 7 Tournament and will have a bye week. Bowling Green will face the winner of the Clark County and Montgomery County quarterfinal next week in the semifinal.
