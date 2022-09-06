Intra-conference play will begin in a very competitive Clarence Cannon Conference in Week 3, with Palmyra traveling to Centralia and Monroe City traveling to Highland.
Other Clarence Cannon matchups this Friday include Macon hosting Clark County and South Shelby hosting Brookfield.
Monroe City off to fast start as it enters Highland game
Monroe City will face a Highland team that is coming off a 26-7 road win over Scotland County after dropping the season opener.
Monroe City has opened the season up 2-0 after scoring over 40 points in both games this season.
Even with some new pieces, Panthers head coach David Kirby's Wing-T offense is firing on all cylinders with new quarterback Reece Buhlig in place.
That said, there is one area Kirby would like to improve upon going into Friday's road game against Highland.
"We need to get off the ball fast and sustain blocks," Kirby said. "Our offensive line has to play better."
Panthers senior Ceaton Pennewell ran roughshod over the Montgomery County defense last week, rushing 14 times for 185 yards.
The reigning Class 1 Defensive Player of the Year also came up with a forced fumble last Friday.
Kirby said Pennewell is a great all-around football player.
"His knowledge of the game allows him to play faster than most kids his age," Kirby said. "He is a leader in every aspect of the game. He studies film, works hard in practice and plays at a high level. He leads by example and never asks anyone to do something he wouldn't do himself."
Monroe City junior Waylon DeGrave also makes a big impact on both sides of the ball.
DeGrave had 10 carries for 171 yards and two touchdowns, as well as two catches for 44 yards and a touchdown in Week 1's win over Mark Twain. Last week, DeGrave had 11 carries for 50 yards and one catch for 19 yards.
In last week's win over Montgomery County, DeGrave made his biggest impact with a fumble recovery and an interception.
"The coaches challenged Waylon in the offseason to take a bigger role defensively this season," Kirby said. "He studies the game and his opponent. Waylon understands what teams are trying to do schematically and what he needs to do within our game plan to disrupt the other team's offense."
Kirby added that not many players can match his athletic ability at the high school level.
"His athleticism and speed of play put him in spots to make big plays," Kirby said. "He is turning into a high-level defensive player."
Monroe City will look at those two players, as well as defensive lineman Gabe Creel and Landan Holland to disrupt quarterback Brayden Logsdon, running back Alex Oenning and the Cougars offense in Week 3.
"We need to read our keys and get to the ball carrier fast," Kirby said. "We want to disrupt their passing game. I have challenged the team to play at a higher level than the previous two weeks. The kids will be locked in and focused on the tasks at hand."
Palmyra looking to move forward
Not much went right for Palmyra during its road loss to Bowling Green last week.
The Bobcats carved up the Panther defense, scoring 64 points by halftime and Bowling Green coming away with a 71-12 win.
The message head coach Kevin Miles has for Palmyra is to wipe the slate clean and move forward to Friday's road game against Centralia.
"You know what, our schedule doesn't get any easier when you play in the CCC and that's what it's all about," Miles said. "You hope games like this (against Bowling Green) will make us better and we'll get better. We'll start looking at Centralia starting (on Saturday) and get ready for them."
One bright spot for Palmyra was the legs of quarterback Marty Smyser III, who had 12 carries for 115 yards and two touchdowns, including a 65-yard run in the early stages of the first quarter.
Palmyra was also able to come away with one turnover in the second half, when Tyler Wilson forced Bowling Green running back Easton Orf to fumble and Ethan Tallman recovered it.
"Ethan is a good football player," Miles said. "We had some glimmers of positivity. It's all about getting better and we'll continue to work hard every day and continue to get better."
Centralia comes into Friday's game with a 2-0 record after narrow wins against Mexico and Hallsville to start the season.
Mark Twain rebounds, will face Wright City
After a disappointing opening week loss to Monroe City, Mark Twain rebounded with a 46-9 win over Winfield in Week 2 in the Tigers' home opener.
The Tigers will look to continue that momentum into Week 3 when it travels to Wright City to take on the Wildcats.
The Wildcats are 2-0 this season and are coming off a 21-7 win over Orchard Farm last Friday.
Mark Twain's offense begins with speedster Lakoda Preston, who excels in all facets of the game.
Last week, Preston rushed nine times for 87 yards and a touchdown and caught a 54-yard touchdown pass. He also returned a punt 66 yards for a touchdown, while also intercepting two passes.
Preston will be complimented by Austin Shepherd in the backfield, who had 11 carries for 106 yards and a touchdown last week. Jack Dotson also rushed four times for 51 yards and a touchdown.
While Preston is always a home run threat in the receiving game, Mark Twain also has a consistent receiver with Jaxen Lake, who caught three passes for 38 yards last week.
Tigers quarterback Conner Eckler went 4-for-7 passing for 92 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed for 38 yards and a touchdown.
Ayden Waters made a big impact defensively last week, coming up with 13 tackles, including four tackles for a loss.
Bowling Green to face Kansas team in Week 3
The third week of the season will be an unusual week for Bowling Green, who will face St. Mary's Academy from Kansas.
The Bobcats will play St. Mary's Academy at a neutral site at Macon on Saturday at 5 p.m.
"It's a little different experience," said Bowling Green head coach Joe Chinn. "I'm excited about it. I'm excited to experience something a little different."
St. Mary's Academy (0-2) is coming off a 44-8 loss to the University Academy Charter/Kauffman in Week 2.
Bobcats running back Marcus Starks ran in five touchdowns last week against Palmyra, carrying the ball 20 times for 130 yards.
Bowling Green quarterback Dylan Dalton was efficient, going 5-for-6 passing for 95 yards and two touchdowns, while avoiding any turnovers. He also rushed three times for 34 yards and a touchdown.
Gunner Bryant is coming off a big game on both sides of the ball last week. He not only caught a 27-yard touchdown reception, but also recovered a fumble and returned it for a touchdown.
The Bobcats also came away with two interceptions last week, with Starks and Walker Chandler coming away with picks.
Editors note: Look for the Hannibal game preview in the Saturday Courier-Post. The Pirates will play a road game against Troy Buchanan on Saturday at 7 p.m.
