Monroe City wide receiver Jaylyn Countryman runs with the ball after catching a pass during a game against Mark Twain on Saturday at Aug. 26 at Lankford Field.

Intra-conference play will begin in a very competitive Clarence Cannon Conference in Week 3, with Palmyra traveling to Centralia and Monroe City traveling to Highland.

Other Clarence Cannon matchups this Friday include Macon hosting Clark County and South Shelby hosting Brookfield.

