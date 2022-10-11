Hannibal.jpg

Hannibal’s Waylon Anders (14) hands off to Marshal Humphrey (33) during the Pirates game against Moberly on Friday at Porter Stadium in Hannibal. 

 Mathew Kirby/Courier-Post

Hannibal will look to finish with a perfect record within the North Central Missouri Conference, closing out conference play with a road game against Marshall (2-5) on Friday.

Marshall is coming off a 38-8 win over Fulton and won two straight games after starting off 0-5.

