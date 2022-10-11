Hannibal will look to finish with a perfect record within the North Central Missouri Conference, closing out conference play with a road game against Marshall (2-5) on Friday.
Marshall is coming off a 38-8 win over Fulton and won two straight games after starting off 0-5.
Pirates quarterback Waylon Anders is coming off perhaps his best performance of the season. The sophomore quarterback went 16-for-18 passing for 261 yards and three touchdowns.
For the season, Anders has a 75% completion percentage, thrown for 1,073 yards and 13 touchdown passes. He has only had three interceptions.
Aneyas Williams eclipsed the 1,000 rushing yard mark last week and now has 1,136 for the season with 21 touchdowns. He has also caught 31 passes for 415 yards and seven touchdowns.
Markahl Humphrey has been a great compliment in the backfield to Williams, having a 7.6 yards per carry average this season. He has 655 rushing yards and nine touchdowns, while catching 22 passes for 331 yards and two touchdowns.
Tight end Kane Wilson has emerged as a dependable target for Anders, catching 20 passes for 255 yards and two touchdowns.
Defensively, Jack Parker had a big game last week with six tackles and an interception.
Monroe City and Macon clash in conference showdown
The Clarence Cannon Conference championship will be on the line at Lankford Field on Friday.
Monroe City will host Macon in a battle between two undefeated teams that both have aspirations of making a deep postseason run.
The Panthers are coming off a 58-22 win over Brookfield, while Macon is coming off a 40-26 win over South Shelby in Week 7.
"We are focusing on improving our blocking and tackling techniques," said Monroe City head coach David Kirby. "We need to be sharper in both those areas. It will help us sustain drives on offense, and hopefully limit big plays on defense."
The Wing-T offense was working to its full potential last week for Monroe City.
Waylon DeGrave had 18 carries for 163 yards and three touchdowns, while also catching one pass for 12 yards.
Ceaton Pennewell was a force up the middle, rushing 18 times for 115 yards and two touchdowns.
On top of that, speedy tailback Cameron Jones has big-play potential any time he gets the ball.
Monroe City quarterback Reece Buhlig went 4-for-8 passing for 102 yards and a touchdown pass in last week's win over Brookfield.
"Over the years, our play-action pass game has been a huge asset to our offense," Kirby said. "Our top four receivers are all averaging over 17 yards per reception. Our receiving corp understands that when we throw, the receivers have the opportunity for large amounts of yardage."
The Panthers forced two turnovers last week, an interception by Jaylyn Countryman and a fumble recovery by Jag Hays.
Monroe City will be challenged by Tigers quarterback MyKel Linear and his cast of weapons that include running back Maurice Magruder and wide receiver Landon Cole, as well as a strong offensive line.
"We need to play assignment sound football," Kirby said. "Macon has some very dynamic athletes. If we can be solid in our technique and tackle well, I believe we can compete for the win."
Palmyra aims to improve in matchup against Highland
It's been a rough couple of weeks for Palmyra, who have been held scoreless the past two games.
Palmyra (0-7) will travel to Highland (1-6) for its last road regular season game on Friday.
Highland is coming of a 42-6 loss to Centralia and are on a five-game losing streak heading into Friday's Clarence Cannon Conference matchup.
Panthers quarterback Marty Smyser III went 4-for-9 passing for 47 yards and an interception last week.
Ryan McKeown was Palmyra's leading rusher last week, getting eight carries for 76 yards and averaging 9.5 yards per carry. He also had a 32-yard reception.
Palmyra teams up McKeown with Aaron Ritchey, who had 45 rushing yards last week.
Sophomore defensive back Laden Simmons led Palmyra in tackles with seven last week. Linebacker Brett Tuter had 5.5 tackles, including one for a loss.
Mark Twain looks to rebound against South Callaway
Last week's game went south real quick, with Mark Twain falling in a huge hole early on its way to a 76-6 loss to Bowling Green.
The Tigers (3-4) will look to wipe the slate clean as it prepares for a road game against South Callaway (3-4) on Friday.
"We'll come in and watch some film to see what (South Callaway head coach) Zack Hess has going on over there," said Mark Twain head coach Mark Epperson. "They run the Wing-T style of offense and we'll plan for those guys with options and responsibilities and things like that."
South Callaway is coming off a 45-6 win over Cuba last Friday, with big games from its running back duo of J.T. Thomas and Jacob Martin.
Thomas had six carries for 128 yards and three touchdowns, while Martin had 18 carries for 74 yards and two touchdowns.
Mark Twain hopes to have Lakoda Preston healthy for Friday's game after the senior running back was sidelined early against Bowling Green after taking a helmet to the hip.
Tigers quarterback Conner Eckler is coming off a 5-for-16 performance for 97 yards and a touchdown, with the senior signal caller throwing a 36-yard touchdown pass to Coden Miller for Mark Twain's lone score last week.
Ayden Waters was Mark Twain's leading tackler last week with eight, including two tackles for a loss.
Bowling Green looks to stay undefeated, faces Wright City
It was another week of dominance for Bowling Green last week, with the Bobcats putting the game against Mark Twain out of reach before the end of the first quarter.
Bowling Green scored a season-high 76 points against Mark Twain and has scored at least 64 points in all seven games so far this season.
The Bobcats (7-0) will host Wright City (4-3) in its final regular season home game this Friday.
The Wildcats are coming off two straight losses, including a 32-13 loss to North Callaway in Week 7.
Wright City is led by quarterback Joey Gendron and wide receiver/running back Jeremiah Davis and is more of a passing team than Mark Twain is.
"Mark Twain is going to try to run the ball at you using tight ends," said Bowling Green head coach Joe Chinn. "Wright City is going to go empty five-wide and throw the ball a lot. Our defensive game plan is going to change and we've got to be able to focus on defending the pass instead of defending the run."
Bowling Green has relied on the one-two punch of Marcus Starks and Bleyne Bryant at running back this season, with both players coming off superb performances in Week 7.
Starks had nine carries for 192 yards and four touchdowns, while Bryant had three carries for 74 yards.
Bobcats quarterback Dylan Dalton only made two passes, but excelled last week. He went 2-for-2 for 77 yards and a touchdown, while also rushing three times for 74 yards and a touchdown.
"He's a great quarterback and a great leader," Chinn said. "He does everything we ask him to do. If you want him to throw it 50 times a game, he can do that. If you want him to throw one time a game, he's going to make the right choice and do the right things."
