During Hannibal's five-game winning streak, the Pirates have catapulted up the No. 6 ranking in Class 4 and clinched the North Central Missouri Conference title outright.
Hannibal (6-2) will host Battle (2-6) in Week 9 on Friday as the regular season winds down and district play approaches. The Pirates will honor its seniors prior to Friday's game at 6:30 p.m.
"We are making sure that we study a lot of film and know exactly what we are seeing," said Hannibal head coach Jeff Gschwender. "Battle is obviously loaded with talent and they always are. They have extremely athletic kids and extremely big kids up front. We just got to make sure we educate ourselves on exactly what they are doing and use our speed, athleticism and our technique to beat them up front."
Battle is led by All-Conference senior quarterback Justin Goolsby, who has set school records for touchdowns and yardage.
Goolsby not only has a good line, but has several offensive weapons, including running back Rickie Dunn and wide receiver Keylan Horn.
While Hannibal is preparing a game plan to slow down Battle's offense, the main objective is for Gschwender and the coaching staff is to keep improving and not be satisfied.
"It goes to what we said at the beginning of the year," Gschwender said. "It don't really matter who is lining up in front of us. We need to take care of ourselves and make sure that we are playing clean football because if we do that, usually things turn out well."
Hannibal is coming off a 59-14 thumping of Marshall, with junior all-purpose back Aneyas Williams rushing 13 times for 155 yards and five touchdowns.
For the season, Williams has a combined 33 touchdowns and has rushed for 1,291 yards and has a 9.9 yards per carry average. He is also Hannibal's leading receiver with 32 catches for 422 yards.
"Our receivers do an outstanding job of stalk blocking on the edges when we did break some of those runs," Gschwender said. "Our lineman jus did a phenomenal job of not only creating holes, but then getting to the next level and getting hands on guys. When you can get that going on with a good back like Aneyas, he just makes the right cuts."
Markahl Humphrey has put together a strong season himself, rushing 91 times for 697 yards and 10 touchdowns, while catching 24 passes for 388 yards and two touchdowns.
Pirates quarterback Waylon Anders has been very efficient in his first season as starter, completing 74% of his passes. He has thrown for 1,184 yards and 13 touchdowns, while only throwing four interceptions.
Hannibal's defense also came up with some huge plays last week, including a pick-six by Owen Andrews, interception by Haden Robertson and a forced fumble and recovery by Williams.
The Pirates defense also came away with five sacks and 10 tackles for a loss against Marshall.
Monroe City closes out conference play with Clark County
It has been quite the season for Monroe City as the Panthers have not missed a beat despite losing several key contributors from the 2021 squad.
Monroe City (8-0) has earned the No. 1 ranking in Class 1, will be the top seed in its district and can clinch the Clarence Cannon Conference title outright on Friday when it hosts Clark County (4-4).
"We know that will be a big game for us," said Monroe City head coach David Kirby. "We are going to continue to work hard and hopefully we can compete for that win and just do what we need to do."
Clark County is coming off a 26-13 loss to Brookfield in Week 8 and is 2-4 within the CCC.
Although the Panthers defeated Macon by a healthy 32-8 margin last Friday, the game was much closer than it appeared with Monroe City clinging to a 12-8 lead at halftime.
"I think (the win over Macon) is definitely going to carry into the postseason," said Monroe City senior Ceaton Pennewell. "They have some great athletes and that's definitely key in the postseason games because we are going to face some good teams like this. We need to be in those battles where it's 12-8 at halftime."
Pennewell and Waylon DeGrave have been compliments to each other in the Monroe City backfield, with the Panthers also sprinkling in Cameron Jones and quarterback Reece Buhlig into its running game.
Monroe City rushed for over 300 yards in last week's win over Macon, with Pennewell running in three touchdowns and DeGrave adding two touchdowns.
"I definitely think we contrast each other perfectly," Pennewell said. "He's a little bit more speedy than I am and a little bit more shifty. I'm more of a north south runner. I think that contrasts perfectly. Plus with the phenomenal line blocking, it's pretty hard to beat."
The Panthers will look to clean up a pair of pressing items going into this week's game against the Indians -- cutting down on penalties and being more efficient on two-point conversions.
"There were some things penalty-wise that were blatant, so we got to improve our technique," Kirby said. "We've got to come to practice and own up to our mistakes. I didn't call a perfect game (last Friday) and put us in some bad spots. I want to make sure I improve myself and we get this team improved and I know we can. The kids are hungry to get better and it's going to be a much better Monroe City team next week."
Palmyra looks to build on win, hosts South Shelby
Palmyra got into the win column in dramatic fashion last week, rallying back to tie Clarence Cannon Conference rival Highland in the final minute of regulation and eventually earning a 22-14 win in overtime.
Last Friday's win helped Palmyra snap out of a scoreless funk after being shut out the previous two weeks.
"It's always good to get a CCC win," said Palmyra head coach Kevin Miles. "I am proud of the resolve in my guys. They had numerous hurdles thrown in front of them and they continued to fight and got the big win."
The hope is that a young Palmyra team will gain some confidence after earning its first win of the season.
"We hope that each week our kids will play with the same intensity, but it was good for our guys to get that W," Miles said.
The Panthers had good production out of its running back duo last week, senior Ryan McKeown and junior Aaron Ritchey.
Ritchey was the leading rusher for Palmyra with 18 carries for 124 yards and a touchdown. He also tied for the team lead with seven tackles and had an interception.
McKeown rushed 15 times for 80 yards and two touchdowns, which were the game-tying score and the game-winning score.
"They are both very good athletes and run the ball hard and our leaders on both sides of the ball," Miles said. "We are very lucky to have them on our team."
Palmyra (1-7) will close out the regular season this Friday, hosting South Shelby (5-3).
The Cardinals are coming off a 28-12 loss to Centralia and are on a two-game losing streak.
However, South Shelby has a team that is capable of putting up a lot of points, led by quarterback Trey Countryman and junior Caemron Wiseman.
"We prepare the same every week," Miles said. "But this should be a fun game as head coach (Adam Gunterman) and (South Shelby's) defensive coordinator were both on my staff here at Palmyra."
Bowling Green aims for second straight perfect regular season
It has been a historic season for Bowling Green.
The No. 6 ranked Bobcats are moving up the Class 2 rankings and have averaged over 72 points a game this season, while limiting opponents to just over seven points a game.
Bowling Green (8-0) could achieve a perfect regular season on Friday when it faces North Callaway (6-2) on the road.
"A perfect season would mean a lot," said Bowling Green head coach Joe Chinn. "It would be the second in a row and only their in Bowling Green history. So that will mean a lot to our team and town."
The Bobcats easily dispatched Wright City last week with a 83-7 win, with Marcus Starks rushing for 230 yards and scoring seven total touchdowns.
Bowling Green has been averaging 16 yards per rushing attempt.
"We had really good field position all game," Chinn said. "We were able to create extra possessions by getting turnovers. We had two interceptions, a recovery of an onside kick, blocked a punt and had a fumble recovery for a touchdown. Our offense is efficient."
The Bowling Green defense also had a top-notch performance in Week 8's win over Wright City.
"Wright City had a good passing game and our defensive backs played really well," Chinn said. "Our defensive line also did a good job of getting pressure on the quarterback."
North Callaway is coming off a 42-38 win over Montgomery County and is on a five-game winning streak heading into Friday's game.
"We have to prepare for a really athletic quarterback (in Bradyn O'Neal)," Chinn said. "He makes their offense go. He is a dangerous passer and runner. They will also be the most physical defense we will have seen all year."
Mark Twain looking to snap two-game losing streak
The past couple of weeks have been rough for Mark Twain.
The Tigers are coming off two straight losses, falling to South Callaway 46-8 in Week 8 and getting thumped by Bowling Green 76-6 in Week 7.
Mark Twain (3-5) hopes to turn things around in Week 9 when it hosts Van-Far (1-7) in the regular season finale.
The Tigers hope to have the services of senior all-purpose back Lakoda Preston, who missed last week's game and was injured during Week 7's loss to Bowling Green.
Preston's outside speed works well combined with fullback Austin Shepherd, who had 16 carries for 72 yards in Week 8.
Conner Eckler is coming off a performance where he went 8-for-13 passing for 79 yards, one touchdown and an interception.
Coden Miller caught a touchdown pass for the second straight week, totaling four receptions for 26 yards.
Defensively, Ayden Waters led the way with 13 tackles for Mark Twain. Clayton Turnbull also had a big game with nine tackles, including one for a loss. Hunter Vasel had a fumble recovery.
