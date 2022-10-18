Hannibal FB.jpg

Hannibal senior Haden Robertson runs with the ball during the Pirates game against Moberly on Friday, Oct. 7 at Porter Stadium in Hannibal. 

 Mathew Kirby/Courier-Post

During Hannibal's five-game winning streak, the Pirates have catapulted up the No. 6 ranking in Class 4 and clinched the North Central Missouri Conference title outright.

Hannibal (6-2) will host Battle (2-6) in Week 9 on Friday as the regular season winds down and district play approaches. The Pirates will honor its seniors prior to Friday's game at 6:30 p.m.

