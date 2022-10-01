Although Hannibal came away with its third straight game, head coach Jeff Gschwender wants his team to focus on the fundamentals going into Friday's homecoming game against Moberly.
Gschwender felt like Hannibal got sloppy during the second half of its 45-25 win over Kirksville in Week 6.
"We just let our foot off the gas," Gschwender said. "We need to pick up blitzes and stunts. The blocking needs to be better. We need to make the right reads. We weren't communicating in the defensive backfield."
Hannibal (4-2) will attempt to stay undefeated in the North Central Missouri Conference against a 3-3 Moberly team.
Moberly was upset by Marshall in Week 6, falling 17-7 to an Owls team that was winless going into last week.
The Spartans are led by quarterback Collin Huffman, running back Hunter Boots and wide receiver Derieus Wallace.
Hannibal came away with three turnovers last week -- an interception that was returned for a touchdown by Kane Wilson and two fumble recoveries by Ashton Watts. Watts forced one of the fumbles he recovered, with Noah Young forcing the other one.
Wilson also caught a 24-yard touchdown in last week's win over Kirksville, totaling 74 yards on four catches.
Aneyas Williams ran in three touchdowns against Kirksville, getting 26 carries for 229 yards.
Markahl Humphrey picked up two rushing touchdowns of his own, carrying 15 times for 60 yards.
Waylon Anders threw his 10th touchdown pass of the season last week, while only having three interceptions for the season. The sophomore quarterback has 812 passing yards and a 72% completion percentage this year.
No. 1 ranked Monroe City travels to conference rival Brookfield
The message from Monroe City head coach David Kirby to his team heading into Friday's road game against Brookfield is to be ready to play physical as soon as they get off the bus.
"It's a tough place to play," Kirby said. "They always joke about the Gremlins of Burlington Field. Our goal is real simple. We want to get off that bus and play an aggressive style of defense, an aggressive offense and great special teams to put ourselves in position to compete for a win."
Brookfield (2-4) is coming off a 53-20 loss to Macon in Week 6, while Monroe City (6-0) is coming off a 50-0 win over Palmyra.
Waylon DeGrave is coming off a three-touchdown game, getting 10 carries for 94 yards as Monroe City's leading rusher last week.
"The past few weeks, people have been trying to take (DeGrave) away, so its opened up Cameron (Jones) and its opened up Ceaton (Pennewell)," Kirby said. "Tonight (against Palmyra) there were some big openings for him and he did what he does as a playmaker and he made some big plays."
Ceaton Pennewell had 12 carries for 78 yards and two touchdowns, getting a lot of inside runs.
Panthers quarterback Reece Buhlig went 3-for-10 passing for 104 yards and a touchdown to Jaylyn Countryman last week.
"Reece is a great athlete and he does a great job," Kirby said. "We were able to get some mismatches and he capitalized on them."
The Monroe City defense will be tasked with slowing down Brookfield quarterback Colton Parn and running back Amos Baum.
Pennewell led Monroe City with six tackles, including one for a loss last week.
The Panthers created three turnovers last week -- a fumble recovery by Jag Hays, interception by Tuckur Bottoms and an interception by Ryan Moss.
Palmyra gets back to work, hosts Clark County
There was not many positives to take away from last week's loss to Monroe City in the Mayor's Cup game for Palmyra.
The Palmyra offense was limited to just 100 yards and were unable to score in Week 6.
"I feel like we need to get better as a coaching staff and we got to get better as a team," said Palmyra head coach Kevin Miles. "That's just part of it. Monroe is a good football team. Our kids played hard as long as they could and we'll show up on Monday and get to work."
The Panthers are hosting a Clark County (3-3) team that is on a two-game losing streak after falling to South Shelby in Week 5 and Centralia on Week 6.
Miles is more focused on improving Palmyra going into Week 7's matchup against the Indians.
"We just got to worry about what we are doing," Miles said. "Figure out how to play four quarters of football and be more fundamental and not make as many mistakes. I just tell them let's do us. Let's do Palmyra and let's get better."
Panthers sophomore quarterback Marty Smyser III has shown potential this season, passing for three touchdowns and running in five touchdowns. He has 299 yards passing and 257 yards rushing.
Palmyra has been relying on the combination of Ashton Hankins and Aaron Ritchey in the backfield this season. Each player has had one 100-yard rushing performance in 2022.
Mark Twain hosts Bowling Green in EMO Conference showdown
Mark Twain repeated a cycle of winning after a loss, evening its record at 3-3 during last week's 38-14 win over Louisiana.
The Tigers will face a Bowling Green (6-0) team that is coming off a 69-14 thrashing of South Callaway last week and was ranked No. 6 in Class 2 prior to that game.
Bowling Green scored over 60 points for its sixth straight game, but did allow its most points of the season in Week 6's win.
The Mark Twain defense will be tasked with the challenge of facing the Bowling Green running back duo of Marcus Starks and Bleyne Bryant, who have ran roughshod over opponents this season.
Tigers senior running back Lakoda Preston had a monster game against Louisiana, carrying the ball 20 times for 250 yards and three touchdowns.
Mark Twain fullback Austin Shepherd ran 24 times for 126 yards and a touchdown last week as a compliment to Preston.
Hunter Vasel led Mark Twain with 11 tackles in Week 6, including one for a loss. Ayden Waters had an interception, while Nate Ferry had a sack.
