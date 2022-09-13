It was quite the game for Hannibal in Saturday's narrow 42-40 loss to Troy Buchanan, featuring two teams that went deep into the postseason in 2021.
Hannibal nearly overcame a three-touchdown deficit with a furious finish, but too many mistakes doomed the Pirates comeback attempt.
There were plenty of positives to look back on, from Aneyas Williams stripping an interception away from a Troy defender to retain Hannibal's possession to Ashton Watts forcing a fumble late in the game to Markahl Humphrey continuing to emerge as a offensive compliment to Williams.
Although it's easy for Hannibal to look back on what might have been, the Pirates are focused on learning from their mistakes and getting ready for Friday's game at Fulton.
"Just (working on) technique stuff," said Hannibal head coach Jeff Gschwender. "Our tackling is getting better and better, but our alignment stuff and footwork stuff on basic coverage drills (needs work). Eye discipline is big. Making sure everyone is doing the right thing on our offensive plays because every little mistake causes it to break down."
Fulton (0-3) is coming off a 31-20 loss to Westran last Friday and are the first North Central Missouri Conference opponent on Hannibal's schedule this season.
One player to watch on the Hornets is quarterback Walker Gohring, a threat in both the run and passing game.
Defensively, Watts is coming off a game where he had nine tackles, a forced fumble and one tackle for a loss.
Kane Wilson also had a big game defensively against Fulton, with six tackles, a sack and a fumble recovery.
Williams had another monster game offensively, rushing 26 times for 247 yards and four touchdowns and catching four passes for 35 yards.
Humphrey scored a touchdown on the ground and in the air, rushing 18 times for 76 yards and catching five passes for 77 yards.
"We've got weapons all over the place," Gschwender said. "I'd like to get more stuff out of our receivers, but our offensive line is making some big holes. Aneyas and Markahl are toting the ball better than they ever have."
Hannibal quarterback Waylon Anders went 16-for-20 passing for a career-high 192 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions in last week's game.
After Humphrey and Williams, tight end Kane Wilson has emerged as one of Anders' favorite targets, catching five passes for 69 yards against Troy.
Last season, Hannibal defeated Fulton 62-12, also in a Week 4 matchup.
The biggest focus for Hannibal as it hopes to even its record is to limit mistakes.
"It's just a lot of little things," Gschwender said. "Again, that's what we pressed to our kids that the devil's in the details. You've got to do the little things right or good teams can make you play for mistakes."
Monroe City and South Shelby vie for Clarence Cannon Conference supremacy
One of the most intriguing matchups of Week 4 will be South Shelby traveling to Monroe City, as both teams sit currently at 3-0.
Friday's game will not only have implications in the Clarence Cannon Conference, it could decide who will get the top seed in the Class 1 District 6 tournament.
Recent history gives Monroe City the advantage, as the Panthers defeated the Cardinals 48-8 last season and South Shelby has not won the matchup since the 2015 season.
That doesn't mean the Panthers are taking South Shelby lightly, with Friday's game being the toughest test so far for Monroe City.
"(We are going to) watch film, they are a great ball club," said Monroe City senior linebacker/running back Ceaton Pennewell. "It's going to be a great game. Just prepare all week long for them."
South Shelby senior quarterback Trey Countryman is off to a red-hot start to the season, throwing for 700 yards and 11 touchdowns and has not thrown an interception.
The Cardinals also have a couple of big weapons for him with Kendal Hammond and Cam Wiseman.
Three games into the season, the Monroe City defense has limited opponents to 9.67 points per game.
Pennewell has forced two fumbles, recovered a fumble and intercepted a pass this season, while Jaylyn Countryman has come up with two interceptions.
Monroe City has not thrown as much this season with Reece Buhlig behind center, but the senior quarterback is a running threat on a team with plenty of weapons with Pennewell, Waylon DeGrave and Cameron Jones running roughshod over opponents.
It may be mid-September, but the Monroe City game against South Shelby has a postseason feel to it.
"You've got two teams that are meeting up and we are just going to play as hard as we can," said Monroe City head coach David Kirby. "We'll see who can finish it off."
Palmyra plays conference rival Macon in home opener
The schedule doesn't get any easier for Palmyra in Week 4, with the Panthers hosting Macon in its home opener.
Macon is coming off a 26-18 win over Clark County last week to improve its record to 3-0.
"It will be refreshing to not have to get on a bus and travel this week," said Palmyra head coach Kevin Miles. "I think the team is just excited to play, but they are happy to be in our own locker room and stadium."
Palmyra is still in search of its first win of the season and is coming off a 35-0 loss to Clarence Cannon Conference rival Centralia last week.
Week 3's loss to Centralia was a lot closer than the final score appeared, with Centralia scoring 21 of its 35 points in the fourth quarter.
At halftime, Palmyra was only down by a touchdown.
"We just need to continue to do Palmyra football things," Miles said. "We are a young team that is improving each and every day. We just need to focus and finish a little better at times. That includes the coaching staff, we have to continue to improve and put our athletes in spots to be successful."
Sophomore quarterback Marty Smyser III has made his biggest impact with his legs, rushing for three touchdowns this season, as well as passing for two scores.
Senior running back Ashton Hankins had his best game of the season against Centralia, rushing 19 times for a season-high 104 yards.
"Ashton plays hard all the time, but he would be the first to thank his offensive linemen for allowing him to have success running the football," Miles said.
Offensively, Palmyra is hoping to finish drives and eliminate mental mistakes.
The Panthers are also wanting to make strides on the defensive side of the ball.
"We will need to be very fundamental and physical," Miles said. "We need 11 guys running to the ball with a sense of urgency and attitude when they get there."
Bowling Green travels to Van-Far, begins EMO Conference play
The start of the season could not be scripted any better for Bowling Green, as the Bobcats have had three straight blowout wins.
The Bobcats are coming off a a 72-8 thrashing of St. Mary's Academy of Kansas and will start EMO Conference play at Van-Far (1-2) in Week 4.
Van-Far is coming off a 14-12 win over Montgomery County in Week 3.
"This week, our defense needs to be sound and ready for the option game," said Bowling Green head coach Joe Chinn.
The Bobcats defense is coming off a dominant performance in Week 3, limiting St. Mary's to -7 yards rushing.
Chinn said Bowling Green's defense has been doing a great job.
"Our varsity D has only allowed one score in three games," Chinn said. "Our defensive line is made up of the Charlton's, Lucas Jennings and Harrison Hunt. They do a great job up front, and our linebackers Bleyne Bryant and Bryson Brandenburger do a good job of stopping the run."
Special teams play has also been strong for Bowling Green.
"I have to give a shout out to our kickoff and punt return teams," Chinn said. "They are a big reason for our success. So far, the average start line for our opponents is their own 24-yard line. Which makes it hard for them to score, and it helps our offense get in good field position and able to score so much."
Offensively, Bowling Green has averaged 70.3 points per game three games into the season.
"Our offense is doing a tremendous job," Chinn said. "We have scored over 60 points in the first half of the last two games. I have to give a lot of credit to the offensive line -- Teddy Charlton, Jackson Charlton, Devin Rue, Harrison Hunt, Anderson Hunt and tight end Gunner Bryant."
Senior running back Marcus Starks had seven carries for 208 yards and two touchdowns, while catching three passes for 105 yards and three touchdowns in last week's win.
Junior running back Bleyne Bryant had another big game with three rushing touchdowns.
Quarterback Dylan Dalton went 5-for-6 for 129 yards and three touchdowns, while also punching in a rushing touchdown.
"Our quarterback Dalton is doing a great job of controlling the offense and making the right reads in the option game," Chinn said. "Then our running backs are doing a great job of running downhill (with) Starks and Bryant."
Mark Twain aims to rebound, faces Montgomery County
It's been feast or famine for Mark Twain three weeks into the season.
In Week 2's win over Winfield, the Tigers put up 46 points. In Mark Twain's two losses against Monroe City and Wright City, they combined for just 14 points and allowed 69 points.
It's safe to say Mark Twain is looking for more consistency as it heads into Week 4's road matchup with Montgomery County (0-3).
Senior Lakoda Preston rushed 14 times for 112 yards and caught five passes for 123 yards, but was kept out of the end zone last week.
Fullback Austin Shepherd and wide receiver Jaxen Lake have emerged as secondary options with opponents focused on Preston.
Quarterback Connor Eckler is coming off a performance where he went 7-for-15 passing for 125 yards. He also scored Mark Twain's only touchdown on a one-yard run in the third quarter last week.
Clark County and Highland face off in pivotal conference game
Friday's game between Clarence Cannon Conference rivals Highland and Clark County is important for both teams, who are coming off of losses.
Highland is looking to bounce back from a 46-8 thumping from Monroe City, while Clark County is hoping to rebound from a 26-18 loss to Macon.
A loss for either team would put them further behind in its districts, as well as in the conference standings.
Indians wide receiver/safety Collin Hunziker had a receiving touchdown and also returned a interception for a touchdown in last week's game.
It was a down week for Highland in Week 3, with the Cougars only score coming late off a Troy Logsdon pass to Devin Stutsman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.