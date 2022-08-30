Hannibal is eager to put an opening week loss against Helias behind them as the Pirates gear up to face Jefferson City on the road this Friday.

Helias' defense didn't so much stop Hannibal as much as the Crusaders offense kept Aneyas Williams and company off the field and the Pirates defense on the field.

