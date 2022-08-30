Hannibal is eager to put an opening week loss against Helias behind them as the Pirates gear up to face Jefferson City on the road this Friday.
Helias' defense didn't so much stop Hannibal as much as the Crusaders offense kept Aneyas Williams and company off the field and the Pirates defense on the field.
Williams still came away with three touchdowns, along with 53 rushing yards and 43 receiving yards.
Senior Markahl Humphrey took advantage of his expanded role, rushing for 147 yards against the Crusaders in Week 1.
In his debut as starting quarterback, Waylon Anders went 12-for-19 passing for 70 yards and one touchdown. Most importantly, he avoided turnovers.
Defensively, senior defensive back Jack Parker had a strong game, compiling 10 tackles and intercepting a pass.
Jefferson City is coming off a 41-19 road win against Osage and will be hosting Hannibal in its home opener.
Hannibal defeated Jefferson City twice last season, a 40-13 win in Week 2 and a 47-0 win in the Class 4 District 5 championship game.
Palmyra heads down to Bowling Green
Palmyra will head down to Bowling Green on Friday to take on the high-flying Bobcats.
Head coach Kevin Miles will be back on the sidelines for Friday's game after serving a one-game leave of absence last week against Hallsville.
"I am super excited (to be back), but I knew my coaches would do outstanding things without me," Miles said. "I am very blessed to have the greatest coaching staff in the area. They would continue to improve as a coaching unit if I was not there."
Palmyra quarterback Marty "Trey" Smyser III went 2-for-8 with 32 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions in his debut.
Smyser also ran 19 times for 104 yards and one touchdown in Palmyra's loss to Hallsville.
"Trey did an outstanding job leading the offense," Miles said. "I thought the offensive line did a lot of good things to help him out. I felt Ashton (Hankins), Ryan (McKeown) and Aaron (Ritchey) ran the ball real hard and Ethan (Redd) made some great catches."
Redd caught both of Palmyra's touchdown passes, which were both in the first half.
Hankins ran 19 times for 74 yards, while McKeown ran five times for 28 yards.
"When looking at Palmyra's offense, we have to be able to stop the run game," said Bowling Green head coach Joe Chinn. "They do a good job of running the option game and their quarterback makes good reads and is a tough player. So we have to be sound in our alignments and assignments to try to stop him."
Bowling Green's defense is led by roving safety/outside linebacker Gunner Bryant and defensive linemen Harrison Hunt and Devin Rue, who held Louisiana to just six points last week.
Palmyra will have its hands full with All-State running back Marcus Starks, quarterback Dylan Dalton and the Bobcats offense, who scored 68 points in Week 1's win.
Chinn credited the offensive line, led by Rue, Hunt and Jackson Charlton, for making the Bobcats offense click.
"When it comes to our backfield, they are experienced," Chinn said. "They have good chemistry and have been playing together for a long time and they just have good timing with everything. I also think our offense is starting to click because this is our second year in this system and they are comfortable in what we are doing."
Miles said his team will need to play fundamental football and be great tacklers against Bowling Green.
"We tell them no one play defines a game and no one game defines a season," Miles said. "They will continue to improve and hope to be playing our best football at Week 10."
Over the summer, these two teams because familiar with each other with Bowling Green and Palmyra both participating in 7-on-7's and at the Hannibal Jamboree.
"I think the stuff we do in the summer gives us an opportunity to see each other and get to compete against them," Chinn said. "Obviously it is much different when you start using the offensive and defensive lines because that changes the game big time. Same thing with the jamboree. It is a good chance to compete against someone new, but the games are very different."
Buhlig excels in debut, Monroe City faces Montgomery County
If there were any questions about Reece Buhlig as Monroe City's starting quarterback, the senior answered them last week in the Panthers 48-8 win over Mark Twain.
Buhlig threw for two touchdown passes last Friday and made several other big throws to set up scores for Monroe City.
Buhlig switched from wide receiver to quarterback this season after the graduation of Kyle Hays, who was a three-year starter for Monroe City.
"A lot of people have been questioning what we are going to do with our quarterback position and rightfully so," said Monroe City head coach David Kirby. "We've had a lot of good kids over the past couple of years. With Reece, I told people he's a good athlete and understands what we want."
Monroe City has plenty of weapons for Buhlig, including running backs Waylon DeGrave, Cameron Jones and Ceaton Pennewell, as well as wide receiver Jaylyn Countryman and tight end Landon Utterback.
Montgomery County fell to Hermann 25-13 in its season opener last Friday.
Before Friday's game against the Wildcats, Kirby wants to clean up some issues in the trenches.
"There's some issues up front and as an offensive line coach that really hurts me," Kirby said. "I've got to get that group ready and I've got to get our defensive line ready. I tell these kids the reward for a successful night is more hard work. So we are going to get back to the grindstone and try to see what we did wrong and improve it."
Mark Twain takes on Winfield in home opener
Mark Twain will look to wipe the slate clean after a disappointing Week 1 loss to Monroe City as the Tigers host Winfield with Elsberry in the home opener this Friday.
The Tigers were without the services of All-Conference playmaker Lakoda Preston in Week 1, but should have him back in action in Week 2.
Preston can affect all facets of the game, with Mark Twain using him as a running back, wide receiver, kick returner and defensive back.
One bright spot in last week's loss was the play of Austin Shepherd, who rushed for Mark Twain's lone touchdown.
Winfield is coming off a 27-19 home loss to Wright City last Friday.
Other area games
Highland will head to Scotland County this Friday with both teams seeking their first win of the season.
South Shelby will host Westran in its home opener with the Cardinals coming off a 35-23 win over Milan in Week 1.
Louisiana will look to rebound from a tough loss against Bowling Green and will play at Crystal City, who defeated Chaffee 43-0 in Week 1.
