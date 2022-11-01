The bye week came just at the right time for Hannibal as the Pirates used it to rest several players recovering from injury.
With a week of rest, Hannibal (7-2) will host Warrenton (4-6) in the Class 4 District 5 semifinal at Porter Stadium on Friday at 7 p.m.
The Warriors are coming off a 33-25 win over North Point in the district quarterfinals last Friday after two touchdown passes from quarterback Charlie Blondin, a touchdown run by Elias McPike and two touchdown runs by Austin Haas.
"It's pretty much what we do every week," said Hannibal head coach Jeff Gschwender. "We're preparing for them defensively on what they are going to show us. (Warrenton has) a good pass/run mix, and they do some stuff under center and get in some (shotgun). Just going to recognize the personnel and formations and what they like to do out of those."
Gschwender is having the team focus on executing plays on offense.
"Kind of just hitting on our normal stuff and making sure that we execute," Gschwender said. "Just getting better on staying on blocks and making sure we are doing every thing right. Cleaning up our game a little bit."
Another focus during the bye week has been improving technique and footwork.
"I think (the bye week) was a good thing," Gschwender said. "You always worry about losing some steam a little bit after you've been playing well, but we really needed that extra week. We had some guys who needed to get healed up."
Senior running back Markahl Humphrey has moved into the lead back role after junior Aneyas Williams suffered a broken clavicle in the regular season finale against Battle.
Humphrey responded with 193-yard rushing performance in the Week 9 win over Battle with three overall touchdowns. The senior has rushed 111 times for 890 yards and 12 touchdowns for the season, while catching 26 passes for 460 yards and three touchdowns.
Hannibal has been mixing in sophomore Mike Ferreira into the running back mix and he had 12 carries for 57 yards after Williams' injury. Cody Culp has also been cleared to play after missing time due to injury.
"Mike is going to rotate in at running back quite a bit," Gschwender said. "We've got Cody Culp back also. We've got some good weapons coming out of the backfield. Any of those guys can run out of the receiver spots too."
Junior tight end Kane Wilson has proven to be a reliable target in the passing game, catching 22 passes for 296 yards and two touchdowns this season.
Pirates sophomore quarterback Waylon Anders has had a terrific first season as starting quarterback, completing 71% of his passes for 1,297 yards and 14 touchdowns, while only throwing four interceptions.
Gschwender said Anders has done a great job as a leader despite just being a sophomore.
"Waylon has been awesome and he's playing like an upperclassman," Gschwender said. "He just continues to get better. He's a student fo the game. He really makes sure he is prepared mentally to make sure what he's going to see and then he comes out to practice every day and works his butt off."
After allowing 33.7 points per game during the first three weeks, the Hannibal defense has tightened up during the six-game winning streak and has limited opponents to 12.5 points per game since Week 4.
Although several younger players have stepped up on defense, Hannibal has been led by a couple of seniors -- linebacker Ashton Watts and defensive back Jack Parker.
"Ashton does a great job of making sure that the box is all lined up properly and helping out some of our younger linebackers," Gschwender said. "Jack does a good job with a lot of things with our defensive backfield. Jack's kind of the quarterback back there making sure the coverages are right and making sure everyone is in the right place."
Monroe City takes on Westran in semifinal
No. 1 ranked Monroe City moved one step closer to its goal and walked away with a 62-6 rout over Paris in the Class 1 District 6 quarterfinal last Friday.
Monroe City (10-0) will now host Westran (5-5) in the Class 1 District 6 semifinal on Friday at 7 p.m.
"The longer you go in this thing, teams get better and we know that," said Monroe City head coach David Kirby. "They've got some talented players. Their running back is a shifty, spread-type back that finds gaps and makes plays."
The Hornets are coming off a narrow 16-14 win over Salisbury in the district quarterfinal last week.
Westran has a strong offensive line and is led by sophomore quarterback Cooper Harvey, junior running back Nate Kribbs and senior tight end Marshall Kitchen.
"We'll watch lots of film," said Panthers quarterback Reece Buhlig. "Lots of trying to figure out what they do the most so we can know what to do on defense."
The Monroe City defense has limited opponents to just eight points per game this season and is led by Clarence Cannon Conference Defensive Player of the Year Ceaton Pennewell.
Pennewell is joined by a fellow All-Conference selection at linebacker, senior Landon Utterback.
The Panther defensive line has been strong this season with All-Conference picks Landan Holland, Gabe Creel and Jag Hays wreaking havoc on opposing backfields.
Monroe City senior cornerback Jaylyn Countryman has been a playmaker in the defensive backfield, earning a All-Conference selection. He is joined in the secondary by Waylon DeGrave, who was also a All-Conference selection.
"Our defense has really stepped up this year," Buhlig said. "Everyone thought that the team was going to be a little bit slower this year, but our defense is better than I've ever seen."
Monroe City led the CCC with 17 All-Conference selections.
"It's a testament to the kids," Kirby said. "We have a lot of great athletes who do exactly what we coach them up to do. The big thing with this is the kids were excited, but it wasn't their main focus. Their main focus is being the best team that they could be. They were very happy they were honored by the coaches."
The running back trio of Pennewell, DeGrave and Cameron Jones have thrived in Coach Kirby's Wing-T offense this season.
On any given night, any of those runners could be Monroe City's leading rusher and all three players came away with touchdowns in last week's win over Paris.
Although Monroe City is a run-heavy team, Buhlig gets opportunities to shine in the passing game and threw two touchdown passes against Paris last week.
"We are going to need (Buhlig) to continue to elevate his game and I think he can," Kirby said. "He's a pretty special player and he does a great job. He just continues to improve and the best part about it is we have another week to try to improve. He's going to take that challenge and do some good things."
Bowling Green to battle Clark County
It has been quite the year for Bowling Green as the Bobcats have marched through the regular season with a perfect record.
Bowling Green (9-0) has outscored opponents by a 638-71 margin on its way to the EMO Conference crown.
The Bobcats defeated North Callaway 61-12 in the regular season finale on Oct. 21.
After a bye week in the opening round, the Bobcats will host Clark County (5-5) on Friday at 7 p.m. in the Class 2 District 7 semifinal.
The Indians are coming off a 33-12 win over Montgomery County in the district quarterfinals and are led by quarterback Callan Wheeler, who is a threat in both the running and passing game.
The Bobcats will rely on the one-two backfield punch that's been so productive for them this season -- Bleyne Bryant and Marcus Starks.
Starks was named the EMO Conference Offensive Player of the Year on Monday. He was also a Second Team All-Conference selection as a defensive back.
Bryant was named a First Team All-Conference selection as a two-way player, as running back and linebacker.
Bowling Green senior roving safety/outside linebacker Gunner Bryant was named EMO Conference Defensive Player of the Year. Bryant also earned an First Team All-Conference selection as a tight end.
Bobcats quarterback Dylan Dalton and wide receiver Brandon Gamm were both First Team All-Conference picks.
The Bobcats had all five offensive lineman make the All-Conference Team -- Devin Rue, Harrison Hunt, Ryan Bowen, Jackson Charlton and Teddy Charlton.
Hunt and both Charlton brothers also earned All-Conference nods as defensive lineman.
