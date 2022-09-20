Coming off a disappointing loss to Troy Buchanan, Week 4 went about as well as it could with a 48-0 blanking of Fulton in the first week of North Central Missouri Conference play.
After three straight weeks on the road, Hannibal will be back at Porter Stadium in Week 5's matchup against conference rival Mexico.
Mexico has won two straight games after starting the season off with two losses, defeating Marshall 35-14 in Week 4.
The Bulldogs are led by three-year starter Ty Sims at quarterback, who has weapons to throw to in tight end Matt McCurdy and wide receiver Jordan Shelton.
Mexico also has Second Team All-Conference running back Anthony Shivers, as well as speedy Andrew Runge in the backfield.
The one-two combination of All-State junior Aneyas Williams and senior Markahl Humphrey continued to excel in last week's win over Fulton.
Williams had 10 carries for 159 yards and three touchdowns, while catching one pass for 15 yards and a touchdown. Humphrey had six carries for 94 yards and a touchdown and caught two passes for 97 yards and a touchdown.
Cody Culp got into the mix last week, carrying the ball 12 times for 85 yards and scored the final touchdown for Hannibal.
Sophomore quarterback Waylon Anders only attempted five passes, but was efficient. He went 4-for-5 for 114 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions.
Senior linebacker Ashton Watts was Hannibal's leading tackler with seven and also intercepted a pass.
Junior defensive lineman Noah Young had his strongest game of the season last week, getting six tackles, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.
Monroe City faces Centralia in CCC showdown
Monroe City travels to Centralia for a Clarence Cannon Conference showdown as both teams set at 4-0.
These two teams are among three undefeated teams in the conference, along with Macon, who are hosting Highland this week.
David Kirby's crew knows it's facing a physical team with size in the trenches in Week 5.
"We are going to have to get the film broke down and see where we can hopefully create some mismatches," Kirby said. "Try to just be a physical brand and be tough on defense, offense and special teams. See how well we can compete against them and hopefully we can give ourselves a chance to get a win."
A big weapon for Centralia is senior running back Kyden Wilkerson, who was a second team All-Conference selection in 2021.
Centralia is coming off a 42-8 win over Brookfield, its highest offensive output this season.
Monroe City will look for All-State linebacker Ceaton Pennewell to have another big game defensively, after the senior had a fumble recovery and interception against South Shelby in Week 4.
"He's our team leader on defense," Kirby said. "He's one of our captains for a reason. He works extremely hard. He's a student of the game. He understands what we are trying to accomplish."
Pennewell also ran the ball 16 times for 94 yards and three touchdowns.
Monroe City senior Cameron Jones took advantage of the outside, carrying the ball 11 times for 124 yards.
"We all work hard in practice," Jones said. "When we mess up, we always try to fix our mistakes."
Offensive guard Landan Holland got into the running mix last week, being inserted in as a fullback and scoring a rushing touchdown.
Quarterback Reece Buhlig has settled in as starter, limiting mistakes and making throws when he has to. He ended up running in a two-point conversion during last week's win.
"It's funny, he was upset and felt like he underthrew a couple of balls and his mechanics got a little loose," Kirby said. "He's really playing at a high level and hopefully he can continue to improve his mechanics and just continue to improve as a quarterback."
Bowling Green not overlooking Montgomery County
The first four games of the season could not have gone any better for Bowling Green, with the Bobcats going 4-0 and outscoring opponents by a 275-32 margin.
That doesn't mean the Bobcats are going to overlook their next opponent, when they host Montgomery County (0-4) on Friday.
"Montgomery County doesn't have a great win or loss record, but they are a good football team," said Bowling Green head coach Joe Chinn. "They have a lot of good athletes and have the potential to score some points. They have a very athletic quarterback and the focus this week is going to be contain him and not let him run the ball or complete quick passes."
The Wildcats run a spread-option offense and are led by senior quarterback Adam Czerniewski. He went 18-for-30 passing for 177 yards against Mark Twain in Week 4.
Last week, Montgomery County held a brief 20-18 lead over Mark Twain in the third quarter before the Tigers rallied back for a 50-18 win.
The Bobcats once again relied on the one-two punch of Marcus Starks and Bleyne Bryant in last week's win 64-6 win over Van-Far.
Starks had nine carries for 172 yards and two touchdowns, while also catching at touchdown pass. Bryant had seven carries for 168 yards and three touchdowns.
Bobcats quarterback Dylan Dalton went 5-for-6 passing for 111 yards and two touchdowns.
Bowling Green's varsity defense held Van-Far scoreless, with the Indians not scoring until late in the game.
"I think our special teams, kickoff team in particular, are doing a great job," Chinn said. "We are consistently pinning the opposing teams deep in their own territory, which helps our defense out a lot. I think our offense is doing a great job and it helps our defense play harder."
Palmyra staying the course, will host Brookfield
It has been a gauntlet of a schedule for a young Palmyra team this season, with the Panthers four opponents having a combined record of 14-2.
Palmyra (0-4) will look to earn its first win of the season on Friday when it hosts a 1-3 Brookfield team.
"We need to remain physical and try to stay the course," said Palmyra head coach Kevin Miles. "We are very close to being good. We just have to focus on the task in front of us and continue to work hard."
Brookfield is a strong passing team led by junior quarterback Colton Parn, who threw for a school-record 399 yards and two touchdown passes in a Week 3 loss to South Shelby.
Other key skill players for the Bulldogs include wide receivers Gambala Staddie and Kendrell Carter and running back Amos Baum.
"We need to be very fundamental and disciplined," Miles said. "We need to be exceptional tacklers and each of them need to do their jobs."
The Bulldogs enter Friday's game on a two-game losing streak and were thumped by Centralia last week 42-8.
Like the previous week, Palmyra kept Week 4's home opener against Macon close in the first half. However, a 29-point third quarter by Macon put the game out of reach for the Panthers and gave the Tigers a 49-14 win.
"I am very pleased with the fight in my team," Miles said. "We just need to continue to work hard and (play) Palmyra football. This group has a positive attitude and works hard each and every day."
Panthers quarterback Marty Smyser III went 9-for-16 passing for 101 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. He also ran in a four-yard touchdown in the first quarter.
Ashton Hankins was Palmyra's leading rusher with 11 carries for 41 yards, while Aaron Ritchey was the leading receiver with four catches for 71 yards and a touchdown.
Linebacker Brett Tuter was Palmyra's leading tackler with 7.5 tackles against Macon last week.
"Brett is a good leader and one that works very hard," Miles said. "He is a staple on the defense and we have high expectations of him."
Another bright spot for Palmyra was the kick return game, with Ryan McKeown averaging 25.5 yards per return.
Mark Twain looking for consistency as it hosts homecoming game
Mark Twain has been on both extremes four weeks into the season as it prepares to host North Callaway in Week 5.
The Tigers have outscored their opponents 96-27 in its two wins this season to teams with a combined record of 0-8.
Mark Twain has been outscored 69-14 in its two losses this season to teams with a combined 8-0 record.
After alternating between wins in losses four weeks into the season, Mark Twain hopes to have its first winning streak of the season when it plays a 2-2 North Callaway team on Friday.
Senior Lakoda Preston is able to impact a game in many ways and is coming off a monster game in last week's 50-18 win over Montgomery County.
Preston had a season-high 321 yards on 18 carries for five touchdowns, averaging 17.8 yards per carry.
Jaxen Lake has emerged as a deep threat for Mark Twain, catching two passes for 114 yards and a touchdown.
Ayden Waters and Nate Ferry each came away with a sack on defense last week.
