Parker v Fulton.jpg

Hannibal's Jack Parker (12) tackles Fulton's Zach Jones (11) during the Pirates game against the Hornets on Friday, Sept. 16 in Fulton. 

 Mathew Kirby/Courier-Post

Coming off a disappointing loss to Troy Buchanan, Week 4 went about as well as it could with a 48-0 blanking of Fulton in the first week of North Central Missouri Conference play.

After three straight weeks on the road, Hannibal will be back at Porter Stadium in Week 5's matchup against conference rival Mexico.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.