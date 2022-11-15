For the second straight season, Hannibal will play West Plains in the Class 4 state quarterfinal.
The biggest change is Hannibal (9-2) will travel to West Plains (8-3) to face the Zizzers after hosting the game at Porter Stadium in 2021.
Hannibal will make the trip to West Plains on Friday morning and stop halfway to stretch their legs before completing the trip.
"Really, we are just kind of doing the same stuff that we do," said Hannibal head coach Jeff Gschwender. "Go over plays we feel like looks good and go over the stuff they do. They do a lot of different things on offense. It's going to take a lot of making sure we are aligned right and we are recognizing stuff defensively."
The Zizzers have a vastly different team than the version the Pirates played in last year's Class 4 state quarterfinal, which Hannibal won 35-26.
West Plains has a new coaching staff in place this season, led by head coach Joel Wyatt.
"They've got a couple of returners coming back from last year and just do a lot of different things," Gschwender said. "They are completely different on offense and defense, but they are a good-sized physical team. They won a good chunk of their games and they've got a handful of good athletes on offense and they are really aggressive on defense."
West Plains is coming off a 45-0 win over Bolivar in the Class 4 District 6 championship game last Friday.
Hannibal defeated Jefferson City 42-21 in the Class 4 District 5 championship game last week, clinching the Pirates' third straight district title and the second win over the Jays this season.
The Hannibal defense had plenty of guys step up last week, with defensive back Jack Parker leading the team with 10 tackles and also having a tackle for a loss.
Linebackers Ashton Watts and Dylan Bock, along with defensive back Aaron Daughtery each had nine tackles.
Linebacker Owen Andrews had two sacks and defensive back Haden Robertson had an interception.
"Our defense is getting better and better every week," Gschwender said. "At the beginning of the year, we had about half of our defense graduate and we had five or six guys who never played a varsity snap before play. Sometimes it just takes them a little bit to get used to the speed of the game, get their eyes disciplined and get comfortable with their positions and responsibilities."
Senior running back Markahl Humphrey has stepped his game up even more with the absence of injured All-Conference junior Aneyas Williams.
Humphrey carried the ball 23 times for 200 yards and three touchdowns in last week's win over Jefferson City, giving him 1,174 yards for the season.
"Ever since the beginning of the year, Markahl has done good things when the ball gets into his hands, so none of that has changed," Gschwender said. "He's just gotten the ball a little bit more than he did early on. He's always ready to go and he's always feeling good. He's a great leader with everybody, too."
Other players have also stepped up, with Cody Culp rushing for a touchdown last week and Mike Ferreira scoring two touchdowns two weeks ago in a win over Warrenton.
Robertson was Hannibal's leading receiver last week, catching three passes for 68 yards and a touchdown.
The Pirates have also utilized Humphrey, Parker and tight end Kane Wilson in the passing game.
"A lot of it is stuff that we've been doing anyway," Gschwender said. "It's just that with some of these other kids we are calling these plays a little bit more because without Aneyas in there changes things a little bit."
Hannibal mostly kept it on the ground last week, but sophomore quarterback Waylon Anders was efficient when the Pirates did pass.
Anders completed five of seven passes for 113 yards and a touchdown. For the season, he has completed 75% of his passes for 1,642 yards and 18 touchdowns with only four interceptions.
"We are reading the other team and seeing what they are giving (us) and calling the play and seeing if it's going to work," Gschwender said. "We feel like we've got guys at all the positions that can do good things as long as we are putting them in good spots."
Editor's Note: Look for previews for the Monroe City/Lincoln and Bowling Green/Lafayette County state quarterfinal games in the Saturday Courier-Post.
