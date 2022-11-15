Hannibal fb.jpg

Hannibal senior defensive back Owen Andrews (7) celebrates after a sack during the Pirates district championship game against Jefferson City on Friday at Porter Stadium in Hannibal. 

 Mathew Kirby/Courier-Post

For the second straight season, Hannibal will play West Plains in the Class 4 state quarterfinal.

The biggest change is Hannibal (9-2) will travel to West Plains (8-3) to face the Zizzers after hosting the game at Porter Stadium in 2021.

