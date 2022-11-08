Humphrey vs Warrenton.jpg

Hannibal’s Marshal Humphrey (33) runs the ball during the Pirates district semifinal game against Warrenton on Friday, Nov. 4 at Porter Stadium in Hannibal. 

 Mathew Kirby/Courier-Post

HANNIBAL -- Hannibal did not miss a beat in last week's 62-7 win over Warrenton in the Class 4 District 5 semifinal.

The Pirates had Aaron Daughtery step up in the defensive backfield and Mike Ferreira at running back to help fill the void of All-Conference running back/defensive back Aneyas Williams.

