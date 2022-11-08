HANNIBAL -- Hannibal did not miss a beat in last week's 62-7 win over Warrenton in the Class 4 District 5 semifinal.
The Pirates had Aaron Daughtery step up in the defensive backfield and Mike Ferreira at running back to help fill the void of All-Conference running back/defensive back Aneyas Williams.
Daughtery tied the school record with three interceptions in a single game, including returning one for a touchdown in the win over Warrenton.
Ferreira was Hannibal's leading rusher with 12 carries for 105 yards and two touchdowns.
"We go about it like we do every single week," said Hannibal head coach Jeff Gschwender. "It's football and kids get hurt. You play the guys that we have and we have a lot of good players. Yeah, you lose a good player, but we have a lot of other players who are itching to step up."
Jack Parker also had a strong defensive game last week, leading the team with seven tackles and also getting an interception.
Kane Wilson had four tackles and two sacks, while Noah Young had a fumble recovery.
Pirates quarterback Waylon Anders had a strong performance in last week's district semifinal win over Warrenton, going 11-for-13 for 232 yards and three touchdowns. He also ran in another touchdown.
For the season, Anders has been very efficient. He has completed 73% of his passes for 1,529 yards and 17 touchdowns, while only throwing four interceptions.
With 17 passing touchdowns, Anders tied Joey Worthington in touchdown passes for a single season, behind Courtland Watson, who had 19 in 2020 and 35 in 2021.
"(Anders') efficiency and completion percentage is unreal for a high school quarterback, especially as a sophomore and is undersized as he is," Gschwender said. "It hasn't been a problem at all. The kid see the field, gets out of pressure and he makes plays every week."
Hannibal (8-2) will host Jefferson City (6-4) in the Class 4 District 5 championship game, a rematch from Week 2.
The Pirates previously defeated the Jays 53-28 on Sept. 2, with Williams combining for 313 all-purpose yards and eight touchdowns.
Markahl Humphrey ran 16 times for 94 yards against Jefferson City in Week 2, and has 974 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns for the season.
Jefferson City is coming off a 43-21 win over Kirksville in the Class 4 District 5 semifinal last Friday.
The Jays are led offensively by quarterback Jacob Wilson and running back Rodney Wilson, who has rushed for 1,115 yards and 10 touchdowns this year.
"We will just make sure that we are playing mistake-free," Gschwender said. "Make sure that we are blocking a little longer and make sure we are securing tackles and rallying around the football. Just the little stuff you try to get better at every single week."
Monroe City hosts South Shelby in Week 4 rematch
The Class 1 District 6 championship will be a highly-anticipated rematch from the regular season.
Monroe City (11-0) will host South Shelby (8-3) at Porter Stadium on Friday in a battle between Clarence Cannon Conference rivals.
In a previous meeting on Sept. 16, the Panthers routed the Cardinals 46-8.
Despite the win in Week 4, Panthers head coach David Kirby is prepared for a tough matchup against a South Shelby team playing well.
"The team we played in Week 4 is not the same team we will be playing in this game," Kirby said. "South Shelby has a wealth of offensive weapons. They have the capability to put up points in a hurry. Their defense has only allowed three points in their previous two games."
South Shelby is coming off a 42-0 thumping of Highland in the district semifinal last Friday, with the Cardinals currently on a three-game winning streak after losing two straight to Macon and Centralia late in the regular season.
CCC Offensive Player of the Year Trey Countryman went 6-for-7 passing for 75 yards and a touchdown against Highland.
Kendal Hammond had 13 carries for 178 yards and three touchdowns last week, while Cameron Wiseman had five carries for 84 yards and a touchdown.
Needless to say, Jaylyn Countryman, Waylon DeGrave and the Monroe City secondary are ready for whatever South Shelby brings on Friday.
"Our secondary has been very good all year long," Kirby said. "They will need to play at a higher level this week against Trey Countryman. Countryman has done a great job this season at dissecting defenses. Our defense has a big challenge ahead of them. We will need all 11 players to be focused and play their best game if we want to compete for the win."
The Monroe City defense also has a strong linebacking corps led by CCC Defensive Player of the Year Ceaton Pennewell, as well as a top-notch defensive line.
At practice, the Panthers are working on perfecting the fundamentals.
"We want to improve our blocking and tackling," Kirby said. "Our goal is to play more fundamentally sound and eliminate mental mistakes."
The Panthers combined for 434 rushing yards in last week's win, taking advantage of the windy conditions.
Pennewell led the way with 16 carries for 170 yards and two touchdowns.
DeGrave had seven carries for 126 yards and three touchdowns, while also catching a 13-yard touchdown pass.
Panthers senior Cameron Jones had six carries for 79 yards and two touchdowns.
While the trio of Monroe City running backs have excelled this season, the offensive line has been the key cog in Coach Kirby's Wing-T offense.
"The kids up front -- Dawson Karr, Gabe Creel, Landin Friday, Jag Hays, Joshua Walkup, Landon Utterback, Aidan Oswald, Benedict Lemongelli and Landan Holland -- have worked extremely hard to turn themselves into a formidable unit," Kirby said. "Hopefully, they can play with great technique and pad level and continue to open running lanes for our backs and provide time for our passing game."
Bowling Green hosts Hallsville in district final
A second straight district title is in reach for Bowling Green, after the Bobcats crushed Clark County 67-6 in the Class 2 District 7 semifinal last Friday.
Bowling Green (11-0) will host Hallsville (6-5) in the Class 2 District 7 championship game this Friday.
"I know our kids would be thrilled to win a district championship," said Bowling Green head coach Joe Chinn. "Going back-to-back would be very special and I know we have worked hard to be in this position."
Hallsville is coming off a 22-8 road upset over Centralia in the district semifinals, putting the Indians in the district championship game for the fourth straight season.
The Indians are led by senior running back Harrison Fowler, the school's all-time leading rusher, as well as a strong offensive line.
Bowling Green and Hallsville have some history, with the Bobcats defeating the Indians 42-30 in the Class 2 District 6 championship game last season. The two teams did not play in the regular season this year.
"Hallsville is a good football team," Chinn said. "This is a rematch from last year and I think they will be coming into the game very motivated to play us. They have a very good offense and that is something we are going to have to stop in order for us to win."
In last week's win over Clark County, Marcus Starks had 11 carries for 138 yards and four touchdowns.
Bobcats running back Bleyne Bryant added four carries for 76 yards and two touchdowns.
Bowling Green quarterback Dylan Dalton went 4-for-6 passing for 66 yards and a touchdown.
Bobcats linebacker/roving safety Gunner Bryant had a blocked punt that set up a touchdown last week.
"I was really happy with how we started the game against Clark," Chinn said. "We were able to score early and then our defense got a stop and then special teams came up big with a couple of blocked punts. Field position really helped us be productive and get the momentum going in our favor."
