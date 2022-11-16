Bowling Green has built up a juggernaut of a program in the past few years, culminating with back-to-back district titles.
The No. 6 ranked Bobcats have outscored their opponents by an eye-opening 762-85 margin this season on its way to the Class 2 District 7 championship.
"Winning district is always special, and it's not something that has happened very often," said Bowling Green head coach Joe Chinn. "So to go back-to-back, that is a great feeling."
Bowling Green is coming off a 57-8 win over Hallsville last Friday in the Class 2 District 7 championship game.
Bobcats senior running back Marcus Starks had 17 carries for 174 yards and three touchdowns, along with one receiving touchdown.
Bowling Green junior running back Bleyne Bryant had seven carries for 88 yards and a touchdown.
Bowling Green senior Gunner Bryant added another receiving touchdown.
Bobcats senior quarterback Dylan Dalton went 3-for-3 passing for 154 yards and three touchdowns. He also had three carries for 30 yards and a touchdown.
Bowling Green (11-0) will face No. 2 ranked Lafayette County (11-0) at Sam Duncan Field in Higginsville on Saturday at 1 p.m. in the Class 2 state quarterfinal, the second straight meeting between the two schools in the quarterfinal round.
The Huskers are the only team in the past two seasons to defeat Bowling Green, with Lafayette County winning last year's Class 2 state quarterfinal 52-32.
"I know we are looking forward to the quarterfinal game," Chinn said. "While it is the same opponent as last year, we are a different team and they are a different team."
Lafayette County is coming off a 7-6 win over Richmond in the Class 2 District 8 championship game.
Bowling Green players and coaches have booked hotel rooms for Friday night in Warrensburg to lessen travel, which is a 30-minute drive from Higginsville.
"We have been focusing on the things we can control -- like being physical on the lines, taking care of the football and reading our keys," Chinn said. "If we do those things well, I like who we are as a team."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.