BOWLING GREEN, Mo. -- It will be a clash of the titans when two undefeated teams meet in the Class 2 state semifinals on Saturday.
Bowling Green (12-0) will host Blair Oaks (12-0) on Saturday at 1 p.m. for the right to play in the Class 2 Show-Me Bowl.
"We are really excited to be hosting the semifinal game," said Bowling Green head coach Joe Chinn. "That is something that hasn't been done since 2010, and we are expecting a big crowd. I think playing in front of our hometown crowd and community will really motivate our players."
It's only the third time in program history that Bowling Green has played in the state semifinal, with the Bobcats winning in 2009 and falling in 2010.
The Bobcats are coming off a 30-22 win over Lafayette County last Saturday in the Class 2 state quarterfinal.
It was the most competitive game of the season for Bowling Green, with Lafayette County twice coming back to tie the Bobcats. However, Marcus Starks scored what would be the game-winning touchdown midway through the fourth quarter.
"Last week taught us a lot about ourselves as a team, and showed that we can fight back and respond when things don't go our way," Chinn said.
Starks had 36 carries for 206 yards with one rushing touchdown and one receiving touchdown in the quarterfinal win.
Bobcats running back Bleyne Bryant added nine carries for 27 yards and a rushing touchdown and a receiving touchdown.
Bowling Green quarterback Dylan Dalton threw for 126 yards and had two passing touchdowns last week.
The Bowling Green defense also came away with an interception last week.
Blair Oaks defeated Lift for Life Academy Charter 42-0 in last week's Class 2 state quarterfinal.
Prior to the quarterfinal, the Falcons defeated North Callaway 71-14 in the Class 2 District 2 semifinal and St. Francis Borgia 54-14 in the Class 2 District 3 championship game.
Falcons coach Ted LePage has guided Blair Oaks to two recent state championships in 2018 and 2020. He also led the Falcons to a state title in 2004 during his first stint as head coach with the school.
The Falcons are led by All-State senior quarterback Dylan Hair, the youngest of three brothers who have started every game for Blair Oaks in the past decade.
Blair Oaks also has a top-notch running back in senior Adam Hall as well as a strong offensive line and defense.
"We know Blair Oaks is a great offensive team driven by their quarterback," Chinn said. "So we know we need to be able to limit his big plays. Then on offense, we need to keep doing what we have been all year."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.