HANNIBAL -- Sophomore quarterback Waylon Anders will open the season as starter for Hannibal with the Pirates hosting Helias Catholic on Friday.
Anders beat out Cody Culp for the starting job, with Culp making an impression to the coaching staff at running back, wide receiver and defense.
"We are giving (Anders) stuff we know he can do well," said Hannibal head coach Jeff Gschwender. "That's going to give him some confidence. Then, just start building from there."
Anders will be just the third sophomore in school history to start at quarterback for Hannibal, joining Courtland Watson (2019) and Kalin Sharkey (1990).
Gschwender and the coaching staff want to put Anders in a position to succeed.
"Making sure that we are calling plays that are going to protect him a little bit and not put him in a bad situation," Gschwender said. "Just the fact that he's a little bit on the smaller side, but also the fact that he's a sophomore quarterback. You can't just throw him to wolves right off the bat. We want him to get comfortable with the basic stuff first."
Anders will have the benefit of having continuity in the offensive line, with four starters returning, including All-Conference tackles Ryan Ross and Austin Wilhoit.
There are also plenty of weapons on offense for Anders to work with, led by All-State junior Aneyas Williams, who scored a combined 47 touchdowns last season.
Williams scored four touchdowns in last season's win over Helias.
"Aneyas is an X-factor on the field," Gschwender said. "You can put him anywhere and expect good things to happen. On top of that, we've got a big line coming back. Typically, we don't have a big line, but we've got guys who are all over six-foot tall that are physical, smart and they're aggressive."
The Pirates defeated Helias 54-20 on the road in the 2021 season opener, giving the Crusaders one of only two losses in had last year.
Hannibal's defense will be tasked with slowing down Helias senior quarterback Drew Miller, who threw for over 1,800 yards last season.
"You've got a defensive line that can take up double and triple teams and still make plays," Gschwender said. "Then an All-State linebacker (with Ashton Watts) behind them that will make plays all over the field. On top of that, we've got some of the best speed and physicality in our secondary that I've seen in awhile."
Mark Twain and Monroe City play in district rematch
It has been a little over 10 months since Mark Twain and Monroe City played in the Class 1 District 2 championship game.
The game was a blowout 52-0 win for Monroe City, but the Panthers will open the season with a new quarterback with the graduation of Kyle Hays.
Senior Reece Buhlig steps in as Monroe City's starting quarterback and he will have plenty of weapons to work with in David Kirby's Wing-T offense.
The Panthers will return All-Conference fullback Ceaton Pennewell to the backfield, who will be joined by speedsters Waylon DeGrave and Cameron Jones.
Landon Utterback will move from running back to tight end after the graduations of Deion White and Cade Chapman. Jaylyn Countryman will be the No. 1 receiver.
Pennewell's biggest impact will be on the defense, with the senior linebacker coming off a season where he earned the Class 1 Defensive Player of the Year Award after compiling 123 tackles.
Mark Twain will also be transitioning to a new quarterback after the graduation of Payton Hawkins, with strong-armed senior Conner Eckler stepping in as starter.
The Tigers return one of the most explosive players in Northeast Missouri with senior running back/wide receiver/kick returner Lakoda Preston.
Mark Twain will also have a new head coach making his debut, with Mark Epperson taking over the reins after 18 seasons as an assistant with the program.
The Tigers hope to be more competitive in the rematch against the Panthers.
"We are ready to get back at it," Epperson said. "Obviously Monroe City is a great team and they have great coaches over there. We are going to prepare the best that we can and maybe get some different things going on and we'll be ready.
Palmyra takes on Hallsville minus Miles
Palmyra will open its season with a road game against Hallsville without a familiar face on the sidelines.
Panthers head coach Kevin Miles will serve a one-game suspension in Week 1 for what the school administration referred to as lack of locker room supervision.
Defensive coordinator Tyler Krietemeyer will serve as head coach against Hallsville, with Miles resuming his duties following the game.
Palmyra will also be debuting a new quarterback on Friday, with sophomore Marty Smyser III making his first career varsity start after a strong showing over the summer.
The Panthers enter the season with youth at the skill positions, with Ashton Hankins and Aaron Ritchey handling running back duties and Ryan McKeown and Ethan Redd as the top receivers.
One area of strength and experience for the Panthers is the offensive line, led by All-Conference senior Jose Juarez.
Last season, Palmyra fell to Hallsville 28-7 in the season opener, but the Indians are replacing All-State quarterback Tyger Cobb.
Other area games
Defending Class 2 District 6 champion Bowling Green will host Louisiana in the season opener, with the Bobcats entering the season with high expectations.
The Bobcats will return 2,000-yard plus rusher Marcus Starks, quarterback Dylan Dalton and a strong defense.
South Shelby will open the season up with a road game against Milan and return All-Conference quarterback Trey Countryman, who had 22 total touchdowns last season.
The Cardinals improved by four games last season, but still finished 4-7 and play in a strong Clarence Cannon Conference.
Highland will host Putnam County in the season opener, with the Cougars coming off an 8-4 season that saw them place second in the Class 1 District 6 bracket.
