PERU, Neb. -- Culver-Stockton dropped both games of its road baseball doubleheader against Peru State on Sunday.
Peru State won the first game 13-12 and the second game 12-2.
Wildcats shortstop Andrew Fay went 1-for-3 with a walk, run, home run and five RBIs in the first game. Catcher Collin Hall went 2-for-3 with a walk, three runs, a home run and three RBIs. Designated hitter Alex Harbin hit a three-run home run.
Wildcats first baseman Dax Flowerree went 2-for-3 with a run in the second game. Left fielder Ronald Applewhite went 1-for-3 with an RBI.
Culver-Stockton (4-14, 0-6) will host MidAmerica Nazarene University for a four-game series over Friday and Saturday.
