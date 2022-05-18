SHELBINA, Mo. -- The likelihood of a district championship looked bleak early on in the season for Palmyra when it started out 0-7.
Since then, the Panthers have turned their season around by winning 11 of its last 15 games leading up to the Class 3 District 6 championship game against Clark County on Wednesday at South Shelby High School.
That momentum carried over on Wednesday, with Palmyra defeating Clark County 6-2 to give the Panthers their third straight district title.
"Hard work and these guys persevering and playing lose," said Palmyra head coach Alex Loman of the team's turnaround. "We've got a lot of guys playing a lot of new spots this year. Just like at the (game's) end, from Alex Loman pitching to Landyn Smith catching. Just different people having to do so many different roles because we are not real deep."
Loman, who is set to retire at the end of the season, adds Palmyra's 13th district title in school history to his list of accomplishments.
The outgoing Panthers head coach also won his 300th game earlier this season.
"(The district title means) much more than any number of wins, believe me," Loman said. "It's hard enough to win, but it's even harder to win a district championship. It takes doing all of the little extra things that we try to do."
No player had a bigger impact in Wednesday's win than sophomore right-handed pitcher Ethan Tallman.
Tallman made an immediate impact by striking out the side to start the game, then hitting a two-out double that capped off a four-run bottom of the first inning to jump on Indians right-hander Carter Briscoe early.
Tallman earned the win after going five innings with seven strikeouts; while allowing seven hits, one walk and two earned runs. He also went 2-for-3 with two doubles and three RBIs.
"He's really come through with some big clutch hits for us," Loman said. "He was really solid on the mound. His pitch count got up there a little quicker than where we wanted it because he had one real long inning."
Smith started Palmyra's first inning rally with a leadoff single and a steal of second base, which set up Alex Wilson's RBI single to score Smith. Smith finished the day going 2-for-4 with two stolen bases and one run.
Loman kicked off a big day at the plate with an RBI single to score Wilson prior to Tallman's double. Loman finished the day going 2-for-2 with two walks and two RBIs.
Tallman's double scored Loman and Rayce Ragar, who reached on a single.
"Getting those four runs early allowed us to relax," Loman said. "Allowed Ethan to go out (with a lead), so that was really big. We missed some opportunities to score some more runs, but we didn't strike out very much and that's kind of been our hallmark."
The Indians got on the scoreboard in the second inning when Gabe Howe singled to drive in Tristen Pitford.
Loman drove in his second run in the second inning on a single that scored Wilson.
Clark County added a run in the third inning when Kayne Nixon hit into a fielder's choice that scored Lucus Eddleman.
Tallman hit his second double of the game in the fifth inning, which scored Loman.
Nolyn Richards pitched an inning-plus in relief. Loman earned the save after coming into the seventh inning with two runners on and no outs, with Smith moving from shortstop to catcher.
"Those are things that are tough coaching decisions," Loman said. "We've also had Landyn in center some and some at short ... Landyn came up huge on the defensive side, too."
Briscoe was the losing pitcher after going 4.1 innings with four strikeouts; allowing eight hits, two walks and six earned runs. Owen Burr and Ryan Tweedy pitched in relief for the Indians.
Palmyra (12-10-1) will play Elsberry (17-11) in the Class 3 state sectionals on Tuesday, May 24, with the game site to be determined.
"I think we've lost four one-run games in sectionals, so maybe it's time for us to move on a little bit further," Loman said. "I don't think we are the surprise anymore. I think these guys are starting to feel like they can compete. We know we can compete against people if we play our game."
