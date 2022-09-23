MONROE CITY, Mo. -- Monroe City stayed perfect on Friday against an undefeated Clarence Cannon Conference opponent, earning a 28-7 win over Centralia.
MONROE CITY, Mo. -- Monroe City stayed perfect on Friday against an undefeated Clarence Cannon Conference opponent, earning a 28-7 win over Centralia.
Monroe City kept it on the ground and had a combined 290 rushing yards.
Senior running back Ceaton Pennewell had 29 carries for 118 yards and four touchdowns.
Junior Waylon DeGrave had 17 carries for 89 yards, while quarterback Reece Buhlig had seven carries for 71 yards.
Jaylyn Countryman had an interception and Gabe Creel had a fumble recovery.
Monroe City (5-0) will host Palmyra (0-5) in its next game on Friday, Sept. 30 at 7 p.m.
