Updated: July 26, 2022 @ 4:29 pm
MONROE CITY, Mo. -- Ceaton Pennewell has had plenty of accomplishments during his career at Monroe City.
He has been named to the Clarence Cannon Conference All-Conference team as both a running back and linebacker the past two seasons.
Pennewell also came away with the Class 1 Defensive Player of the Year by the Missouri Football Coaches Association after compiling 123 tackles, one sack, four forced fumbles, three interceptions and a safety for the Panthers last season.
The one thing eluding Pennewell is a state championship, which he hopes to compete for this season.
"The end goal is definitely a state championship," Pennewell said. "That's been the goal every season, but I definitely want to leave a legacy here and I definitely want to leave a state championship with this school."
Monroe City made a push for its fourth state title last season and first since 2017, but fell short to Hayti in the Class 1 state quarterfinals after taking a 22-0 lead at halftime.
It's something that will be a motivating factor for Pennewell and his Monroe City teammates this season.
Pennewell is one of eight starters returning to the defensive side of the ball, which also includes Second Team All-Conference defensive lineman Landan Holland and All-Conference honorable mention linebacker Landon Utterback.
From early on in his high school career, Pennewell has been a leader on the Panthers defense.
"I've been active as a leader since I've been a sophomore (and have) been a captain on the team," Pennewell said. "I think this year is definitely going to solidify my spot as a leader on the team and I'm going to take that role."
The senior middle linebacker not is a big hitter on defense, he is also the signal caller.
"He is an exceptionally good football player," said Panthers head coach David Kirby. "(Pennewell is) exceptionally instinctual and does a great job of leading our defense and leading our team."
Besides being an elite defender, Pennewell is also the starting fullback for Monroe City.
Last season, Pennewell rushed for 1,023 yards and had 16 touchdowns on his way to First Team All-Conference honors as a fullback.
"We have a lot of offensive weapons," Pennewell said. "I think we are definitely going to pound the ball this year to show some people what we've got and do it the Monroe City way."
During the summer, Pennewell has been part of Monroe City's weightlifting program and has gathered teammates together to play pickup games.
"A lot of people see the success that he's had on the field, but they don't understand how much work he puts into the weight room (or) working on his speed through track," Kirby said. "Anything he's gotten, he's gone out there and worked hard and earned. He's a great role model for our younger kids and I'm real excited. We think that he's going to have a real exceptional senior year."
