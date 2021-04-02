MONROE CITY, Mo. -- Monroe City starting pitcher Bo Patterson was not only struck out eight batters in Thursday's home win over Westran, he also hit a grand slam that helped give the Panthers a 11-9 victory.
The Panthers scored nine runs in the third inning, which included Patterson's grand slam. Patterson went 2-for-3 with a walk, double, two runs scored and four RBIs.
Patterson was the winning pitcher after going five innings with eight strikeouts and five earned runs. He was relieved by Gavin Mudd for the final two innings.
Monroe City center fielder Owen Fuemmeler went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and three runs scored.
Monroe City (1-2) has a long break before its next game, when the Panthers will travel to Palmyra (3-2) for a 5 p.m. game on Thursday, April 15.