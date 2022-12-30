MONROE CITY, Mo. -- Montgomery County proved to be too much for Monroe City to handle on Friday night, with the Wildcats racing to a 73-39 win.
The Panthers were unable to come up with any answers on stopping Wildcats forward Clayton Parker, who scored 24 points and pulled down 12 boards.
The Wildcats also got a lot of production from its bench, scoring 27 points total.
Montgomery County raced out to an early lead before Monroe City found its bearings.
Panthers senior Jaylyn Countryman and freshman Toby Sapp each scored five points in the first quarter, with the latter draining a 3-pointer.
By the end of the first quarter, the Wildcats held a 14-12 lead.
Montgomery County increased its lead in the second quarter with the help of six points by junior Scott Norton and eight points by Parker, taking a 31-20 lead by halftime.
Parker continued to will his way to the basket in the second half, scoring 11 points in the third quarter as the Wildcats expanded their lead to 55-32 by quarter's end.
In the fourth quarter, Montgomery County outscored Monroe City by a 18-7 margin.
Monroe City freshman guard Quincy Mayfield led the way in scoring with 14 points.
Countryman finished with 13 points and four boards.
Monroe City (1-6) will face Winfield (2-6) in the first round of the Clopton Invitational Tournament at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3 in its next game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.