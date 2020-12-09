Paris muscles past Marion County in consolation bracket

MONROE CITY, Mo. — The Paris boys dominated Marion County, 57-38, in the consolation bracket of the 97th Annual Monroe Basketball Tournament.
In a battle of young teams, Paris (1-2) outmuscled the Bulldogs under the boards, grabbing 39 rebounds vs. 18 for Marion County (0-4).
“Whoever wins the rebound game wins the game and by my stats we were outrebounded by 21 and lost the game by 19 points,” said Marion County coach Reed Plunkett.
“That math is pretty simple for me to understand. We have to be more fundamental in boxing out all five guys. Rebounding, a lot of it is heart, who wants the ball more. We have cut down in the turnovers. The next step is to get some rebounds.”
The Coyotes were paced by senior Chris Ebbesmeyer, who had a game-high 23 points and 8 rebounds.
Paris coach Dennis Dent said his team has made significant improvements.
“I am happy we rebounded the ball, but we missed a lot of them,” Dent said. “We need to get back to work. Chris is always big for us and he will be tough to stop inside this season.”
Plunkett said that his team improved from a 97-26 loss at the hands of Monroe City in the opening round of the tournament on Monday night.
“We actually played better than we have all year,” Plunkett said. “We start two freshman and they played much better. We took care of the ball and valued possessions more — that has been our Achilles heel. You are always going to look better when you value possessions.”
Paris will play in the consolation game of the tournament on Friday at 7 p.m. in the Monroe City Middle School gymnasium against the winner of the South Shelby-Mark Twain game, scheduled for today at 7 p.m.