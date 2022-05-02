PALMYRA, Mo. — Palmyra defeated Liberty 11-7 at Flower City Park on Monday as the Panthers celebrated Senior Night.
Palmyra split two games at the South Callaway cluster on Saturday.
The Panthers lost Saturday’s first game to Blair Oaks 5-1.
Palmyra came back and won the second game against South Callaway 6-5. Adam Goodwin earned the win after pitching six innings, while Alex Loman earned the save after pitching in the seventh inning.
Landyn Smith and Loman each had two hits in Saturday’s second game.
Among the seniors being recognized in Monday’s game included Adam Goodwin, Loman, Nolyn Richards, Brayden Shannon, Smith, Alex Wilson and Hunter Wilson.
Palmyra (8-9-1, 5-1) will host South Shelby (7-4) in its next game on Thursday at 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.