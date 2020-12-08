Panthers tame Tigers in first round of MC tournament

MONROE CITY, Mo. — Panthers senior forward Abe Haerr made his presence known during Tuesday’s first round match between No. 2 seed Palmyra and No. 7 seed Mark Twain in the Monroe City Tournament.
Haerr would score 20 points in Palmyra’s 61-24 win over Mark Twain. He also made contributions on the defensive end and rebounding.
“(Haerr) is a factor on both ends,” said Palmyra head coach Ryan Wood. “We haven’t asked him in the past to be a real strong scorer for us, but he is obviously going to have to do that as a senior. Right now, he is stepping up and doing what he needs to do.”
Palmyra set the tone early and took a 14-5 lead after one quarter of play.
The Panthers would put more distance in scoring with the Tigers in the second quarter, with Palmyra outscoring Mark Twain 17-4. Haerr would score 12 of his 20 points in the first half.
Mark Twain had some difficulty handling the Palmyra defense in the first half, only scoring nine points in the first two quarters of play.
“I think (Mark Twain) just struggled to defend us with our size and physicality,” Wood said. “We did some good things defensively at times. We made it difficult for them to run their offense.”
Mark Twain sophomore Lakoda Preston led the Tigers with seven points, scoring six of them in the first half. Sophomores Lukas McLeod and Conner Eckler both scored five points, mostly coming in the second half.
Palmyra would get some contributions from the bench in the second half. Junior Adam Goodwin scored nine fourth quarter points for the Panthers.
It would be freshman Bear Bock who would make the biggest contribution from the bench for Palmyra. Bock ended up being second on the team with 14 points in Tuesday’s win.
“We had some good minutes tonight from Bear Bock and Ben Stice,” Wood said. “Adam Goodwin came in late and had four buckets, which is always nice to have. Bear is a freshman and he is going to continue to get better and better with each game.”
Mark Twain (1-1) will play No. 6 seed South Shelby (1-2) in the consolation bracket of the tournament on Thursday at 5 p.m. in the Dan Mudd Gym. South Shelby lost a first round heartbreaker to Van-Far on Tuesday in the final seconds, losing 52-50.
Palmyra (2-0) will play No. 3 seed Van-Far (1-1) in the semifinals on Thursday at 7 p.m. in the high school gym.
Wood said his team is rough around the edges and needs to work on ball handling.
“I don’t think we did a real good job of running our offense tonight,” Wood said. “We got dribble happy and we just didn’t have the kind of game that we normally have.”