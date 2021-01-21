PALMYRA, Mo. — Entering the fourth quarter of the first semifinal game of the Tony Lenzini Tournament on Thursday night, the Highland boys basketball team trailed top-seeded Monroe City by 17 points.
Between quarters Cougars coach Brock Butler continued to stress his team still had a chance, they just had to be nearly perfect the rest of the way out. And they nearly pulled it off.
Highland opened the quarter on an 11-0 run to cut the Panthers lead down to five and with 2:07 remaining in the game Monroe City’s advantage was down to just 46-43. But the ever-steady Panthers eventually made enough plays to pull away again and secure a 55-45 victory.
While his team escaped the comeback upset by the skin of their teeth, Monroe City coach Brock Edris was proud of how his guys didn’t allow the moment to overcome them.
“They were right there knocking on the door,” Edris said. “One play here or there and it was a completely different ball game.”
As for his team’s failed rally attempt, Butler said ultimately mistakes earlier in the game were too much to overcome.
“Monroe is a very well-disciplined basketball team, and tonight we kind of lacked that a little bit,” Butler said. “We turned the ball over too much there in the third quarter and that led to easy baskets, and obviously that doesn’t lead to easy looks for us on the other end.”
Monroe City (14-1) advances to the championship game of the Tony Lenzini tournament for the sixth straight season, looking for their third straight title. Standing in their way is Palmyra, who defeated Hannibal 49-48 in Thursday’s other semifinal.
Highland (9-4) came out strong and held a 6-2 lead midway through the first quarter. The Panthers finished the opening frame on a 11-0 run to take a 13-6 advantage into the second quarter, with senior Logan Buhling scoring eight points on the run.
It seemed Monroe City would continue its run in the second quarter, but Drew Mallett kept the Cougars within striking distance with eight points in the second. The Panthers carried a 26-18 lead into halftime.
Neither team could score to start the third quarter. Mallett had the first basket three minutes and 15 seconds into the second half to pull Highland within six, but Monroe City outscored the Cougars by 11 the final four minutes of the third quarter.
Buhlig and Joshua Talton scored all 15 points in the third quarter for the Panthers, with 10 points coming from the Cougars’ 11 turnovers in the frame.
“I thought Highland was doing a great job beating us off the bounce, so we mixed things up and using Logan’s length at the top of the zone kind of made them hit the breaks a little bit,” Edris said of his team’s halftime defensive adjustment. “Then our guys were able to get some deflections and force some turnovers and make things difficult.”
Those turnovers didn’t come in the fourth quarter, however, and the Cougars took advantage with efficient offensive sets. Mallett scored seven points in the fourth on his way to 20 for the game and Alex Meyer had eight of his 10 points in the fourth.
“I just kept my kids positive,” Butler said. “They play hard all the time and they are going to play hard.”
After the Cougars had cut the lead to three, it was Buhlig again to extended the lead back to five on a driving lay-up when his team needed it most. Buhlig finished with a game-high 24 points, and he once again proved to Edris he can deliver when called upon.
“He’s kind of making the most of his opportunities for what’s left of his senior year,” Edris said. “His length on defense, whether its getting tips or rebounds or steals, and then offensively being able to space the floor shooting and using his length to get to the rim. He’s done a good job for us and we need him.”
Talton finished with 14 points and Deion White chipped in six points and six rebounds, including four points in the final minutes of the fourth quarter. White has stepped into the starting role with regular forward Jaedyn Robertson sidelined, and Edris is pleased with his production so far.
“He made some big plays in big moments, and we need all our guys to do that,” Edris said.
The Cougars will face Hannibal in the third place game on Friday and they get another crack at Monroe City in Clarence Cannon Conference play next week. Butler hopes his guys took some valuable lessons from Thursday’s defeat against the Pirates.
“We’ve got to stay focused for a full 32 minutes,” Butler said. “Against a team like that, that’s what you’ve got to do.”