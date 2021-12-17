MENDON, Ill. — Palmyra went into Friday’s road boys basketball game against Unity on Friday with two straight tough losses to strong teams and were looking to rebound.
The Panthers did just that, defeating Unity 55-48.
Palmyra sophomore Bear Bock led the way in scoring with 13 points, while also getting 10 boards, five assists, four steals and four blocks.
Panthers junior Bronson Juette and senior Alex Loman both scored 10 points. Junior Tyler Banta added 11 points.
Unity sophomore Melvin McMillen scored a team-high 23 points.
Palmyra (4-4) will host Louisiana (5-2) in its final game before Christmas break on Monday at 7:30 p.m.
