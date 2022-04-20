MONROE CITY, Mo. -- For the second straight year, Monroe City swept the Dennis Hancock Invitational.
Both Monroe City teams placed first on Tuesday, with the girls team scoring 199 points and the boys team scoring 222 points.
"This meet is really special to our team and to me personally," said Monroe City girls track coach Laura Mulvaney. "Dennis was my coach and friend for years, and he seemed to be everyone's biggest fan."
Dennis Hancock was a longtime pole vault coach for Monroe City and figure in their community, with the meet being named in his memory after he passed away in 2015.
"He was someone that not only inspired athletes to try pole vault, but he helped them excel in it too," Mulvaney said. "To be able to honor his memory by displaying the growth of Monroe City track and field that he helped create is a huge accomplishment and I couldn't be more proud of our athletes."
The Monroe City girls pole vault team is now dominated by the Youngblood sisters, with Carly placing first and Audri placing second.
Carly Youngblood also won the 100 and 300-meter hurdles to give her a hat trick of victories on Tuesday. She finished with a time of 17.94 in the 100 and a time of 52.13 in the 300.
Audri Youngblood placed second in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 18.09.
Monroe City senior Emmalee Williams won the girls 800-meter run with a time of 2:21.60.
Panthers junior Isabella Stupavsky won the girls 3,200-meter run with a time of 15:18.31. She also placed second in the high jump.
The Monroe City girls team won three relay races -- the 4x200, 4x400 and 4x800. They also placed second in the 4x100-meter relay.
In the girls field events for Monroe City, Kylee Feldman placed fourth in high jump, Nora Gottman placed third in triple jump, Natalie Bichsel placed fourth in triple jump, Samantha Hathaway placed third in discus, Kaci Bradshaw placed fourth in discus and Mackenzie Moss placed second in javelin.
Other notable performances on the Monroe City girls team included Jocelyn Clark placing fourth in the 100-meter dash, Abigail Smith placing fifth in the 200-meter dash and third in the 400-meter dash, Ella Hays placing third in the 800 and 1,600-meter run, Avery Johnson placing fifth in the 1,600-meter run and Gracee Foss placing third in the 300-meter hurdles.
Monroe City also won three boys relay races -- the 4x100, 4x200 and 4x400. The Panthers also placed third in the 4x800-meter relay.
"This is a special meet that honors the memory of a very special man, Dennis Hancock," said Monroe City boys track coach David Kirby. "It's really special to our kids to be able to be successful on this night."
Panthers freshman Gage Woolen came away with a pair of wins, placing first in the boys 110-meter hurdles at a time of 17.45 and the 300-meter hurdles at a time of 45.54.
Monroe City senior Josiah Talton won the boys 200-meter dash with a time of 23.76, and also placed second in the 100-meter dash at 11.52.
Josiah Talton came away with another first place finish in the triple jump with a distance of 13.07 meters.
Panthers senior Joshua Talton won the boys discus with a distance of 44.7 meters.
Monroe City junior Ceaton Pennewell won the boys javelin with a distance of 41.45 meters. He also came in second in shot put with a distance of 12.84 meters.
Panthers sophomore Waylon DeGrave won the boys long jump with a time of 5.85 meters. He would finish second in triple jump with a distance of 12.9 meters.
Monroe City senior Kabott Harlan won the boys 800-meter run with a time of 2:06.62. His teammate, Jackson Wheeler, was right behind him and placed second with a time of 2:11.30.
Panthers junior Cameron Jones won the 100-meter dash with at time of 11.52, just .01 of a second ahead of Josiah Talton. Jones also placed second in the 200-meter dash with a time of 24.43.
"Tonight, the guys performed well," Kirby said. "There were numerous personal and season bests tonight and it speaks volumes to the way the guys have been training."
Other notable performances on the Monroe City boys side included Jaylyn Countryman placing second in the 400-meter dash, Lorenzo Karr placing fourth in the 400-meter dash, Elmer Mendez-Martinez placing fourth in long jump, Korbyn Cheek placing third in pole vault, Dawson Karr placing fourth in discus and Gabriel Creel placing fourth in javelin.
The Mark Twain boys team placed third with 149 points, behind Westran and Monroe City.
The Tigers won the boys 4x800-meter relay race. They also placed second in the 4x400 and third in both the 4x100 and 4x200.
Mark Twain freshman Sam Northcutt won the boys 1,600-meter run with a time of 5:00.75 and the high jump.
Tigers junior Lukas McLeod won the boys 400-meter dash with a time of 54.63.
Mark Twain junior Lakoda Preston placed third in the boys 100-meter dash and fourth in the triple jump.
Tigers junior Brandon Black placed second in the 3,200-meter run, third in the 1,600-meter run and fourth in the 800-meter run.
Other notable performances on the Mark Twain boys team were Chase Lake placing third in the 200-meter dash, Gabe Howald placing third in the 3,200-meter run and fifth in the 300-meter hurdles, Coden Miller placing second in the 110-meter hurdles, Cameron Brothers placing fourth in the 300-meter hurdles, Mack Davenport placing third in discus, Ashton Hughes placing third in shot put and Dawson Talbott placing fourth in shot put.
The Mark Twain girls team placed second with a team score of 141.
Mark Twain's girls 4x100-meter relay team came away with a win. They also placed second in the 4x200, 4x400 and 4x800.
Tigers senior Bre Black won the girls long jump.
Mark Twain junior Matera Ellis placed third in the girls 800-meter run with a time of 3:01.50 and third in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 6:35.38.
Tigers junior Kadence Hawn placed fifth in the girls 100-meter hurdles and third in high jump.
Mark Twain freshman Sydney Miller placed second in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 6:31.82 and also placed second in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 53.13.
Other notable performances on the Mark Twain girls team were Madison Boleach placing second in the 100-meter dash, Shaelyn Shepherd placing second in the 200-meter dash, Anna Owen placing fourth in the 200-meter dash, Jordan Ball placing fourth in the 400-meter dash, Lauren Booth placing second in the 3,200-meter run, Cynthia Resor placing fourth in the 300-meter hurdles and Madison Epperson placing second in shot put.
Marion County placed fifth in the girls division with a team score of 71.
Mustangs senior Delaney Straus came away with a pair of wins in the girls 1,600-meter run and triple jump. She had a time of 5:48.10 in the 1,600.
Straus also came in second in the 400-meter dash with a time of 1:05.59 and second in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:31.48.
Marion County senior Halle Keilholz won the girls javelin. She also placed third in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 18.42.
Mustangs sophomore Shayleigh Whetstone placed fifth in girls discus and fourth in shot put.
Mustangs freshman Samantha Kindhart placed third in girls shot put and ninth in javelin.
Marion County placed sixth in the girls division with a team score of 31.
Mustangs freshman Levi Wright won the boys 3,200-meter run with a time of 11:14.97. he also placed second in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 5:09.98.
Paris placed sixth in the girls division with a score of 49 and fourth in the boys division with a score of 62.
Coyotes sophomore Colton Kendrick won the boys pole vault, while also placing third in high jump.
Paris sophomore Riley Mckinney placed third in three girls events -- the 100-meter dash, 200-meter dash and pole vault.
Mark Twain and Monroe City will compete in the Cunningham Invitational at Louisiana High School on Friday in their next meets.
