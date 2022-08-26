MONROE CITY, Mo. — The rematch of the Class 1 District 2 championship game went similar to how it did last season.
Monroe City came away with a convincing 48-8 win over Mark Twain at Lankford Field to kick off the 2022 season.
"They are a tough opponent, absolutely," said Tigers head coach Mark Epperson. "Coach (David) Kirby has got those guys ready to rock week in and week out. They looked really good coming in and they are a tough team to stop."
Monroe City's defense came up with some big plays in the first half, with Jaylyn Countryman picking off a pass from Mark Twain quarterback Conner Eckler during the Tigers opening drive.
It was the first of three turnovers the Panthers defense in the first half, who brought back seven starters this season.
"That's what we want to do," Kirby said. "We want to be a fast, physical defense and create turnovers. We want to get the ball back to our offense. We've got some kids that are flying around and doing some really good things."
Countryman then caught a 40-yard pass from Panthers quarterback Reece Buhlig to get Monroe City in scoring position.
Countryman then caught an 18-yard touchdown pass from Buhlig to give the Panthers an early 8-0 lead after a two-point conversion.
Buhlig threw for three touchdowns in his first career varsity start at quarterback.
"(Buhlig) was able to play as a backup and got some good quality minutes last year," Kirby said. "He's a special athlete. He can run, he can throw and he can do a lot of special things and the kids respect him. We've got a lot of really good pieces around him."
A punt return for a touchdown by Waylon DeGrave was negated by an unnecessary roughness penalty by a Monroe City player.
However, DeGrave would soon intercept a pass from Eckler that would set up another scoring drive by Monroe City.
Cameron Jones ran in a 23-yard touchdown on a reverse play, which put Monroe City up 16-0 after a Buhlig to DeGrave pass for a two-point conversion.
Ceaton Pennewell bulldozed past a group of Mark Twain players to score a seven-yard touchdown early in the second quarter. After a Jones run for a two-point conversion, Monroe City took a 24-0 lead.
Just minutes later, DeGrave scored on a 63-yard touchdown run that increased the Panthers' lead to 30-0.
Panthers defensive lineman Gabe Creel recovered a fumble to end Mark Twain's next drive. This would set up a 35-yard touchdown pass from Buhlig to DeGrave that put Monroe City up 36-0.
Mark Twain was able to get a drive going late in the first half, which was culminated by a one-yard touchdown run by Austin Shepherd on a fourth down. Eckler then connected with Ayden Waters for a two-point conversion, that narrowed Monroe City's lead to 36-8.
"(Shepherd) impressed me a lot tonight and I knew he would," Epperson said. "He's just a hard-nosed runner. He stepped into the position this year (after) not necessarily playing running back last year."
However, Buhlig connected with DeGrave once again for a 20-yard pass as time expired to give Monroe City a 42-8 lead going into halftime.
Monroe City scored on its opening drive in the second half to take a 48-8 lead, which was finished off by a three-yard touchdown run by Pennewell, his second of the night. This initiated the running clock.
Late in the game, Emma Schwada made an appearance as the first female player in Monroe City High School history.
Mark Twain (0-1) will host Winfield with Elsberry in its home opener on Friday, Sept. 2. The Tigers will get a boost with the return of All-Conference senior Lakoda Preston, who was unable to play against Monroe City.
"I haven't watched film on Winfield yet, but I'm going to get it this weekend," Epperson said. "It's our home opener. The guys are going to watch film and we will correct a lot of different stuff and get ready to rock."
Monroe City (1-0) will play at Montgomery County in its next game on Friday, Sept. 2.
"We got to get this film and just get it broken down," Kirby said. "See what they do well and see how we might be able to put them in flux in some situations."
