Panthers power past Colonels to advance to district title game

MONROE CITY, Mo. — Monroe City took a 20-4 lead after a quarter of play in Thursday’s Class 3 District 7 boys basketball semifinal to propel itself to a 65-31 victory over Missouri Military Academy.
“We are looking forward to playing in the district championship for our fifth time in five years,” said Monroe City head coach Brock Edris. “It’s an opportunity to do it at home and we are excited about it.”
Monroe City spread the ball around early, with six different players scoring in the first quarter to help give the Panthers a 20-4 lead. Nine players in total scored for the Panthers in their win.
Panthers senior forward Logan Buhlig was the hot hand early on, draining two three-pointers in the first quarter. He would finish the game with 11 points and three rebounds.
“Logan hit some shots right out of the gate,” Edris said. “In the beginning of the game, (there was) just numerous guys who can score.”
Panthers junior guard Joshua Talton started heating up in the second quarter when he scored a bucket and later drained a three-pointer. He finished with 12 points and a team-high four rebounds.
Monroe City entered halftime with a 33-12 lead. MMA had their highest-scoring output in the third quarter with 13 points. Unfortunately for the Colonels, Monroe City also had their highest-scoring quarter with 20 points.
One Colonel player who brought renewed energy was junior Rick Padron, who led MMA with 16 points and 12 rebounds.
“We really struggled giving up points to (Padron),” Edris said. “I was really impressed with the way 23 played. He was physical and crashed the glass.”
Edris also noticed some changes in the way MMA plays defense.
“I’ve seen them primarily play zone all year and they played some man-to-man tonight,” Edris said. “So that was different. We hadn’t really prepared for man-to-man too much, at least not for this game.”
After scoring just two points in the first half, Monroe City junior guard Kyle Hays became the hot hand in the third quarter and drained three three-pointers. Hays finished with a team-high 13 points and pulled down two rebounds.
“I was glad to see our guys share the ball,” Edris said. “Kyle Hays had a bunch of shots there in the third quarter and guys kind of were feeding the hot hand.”
Monroe City was able to get 23 points from the bench, including a fourth double-digit scorer. Sophomore guard Reece Buhlig scored 11 points off the bench and also pulled down two rebounds.
Edris said Buhlig is a good team player who is trying to find his role on the team.
“I’ve been really impressed with Reece,” Edris said. “He’s been starting to get more and more playing time and more minutes because he does go out there and plays extremely hard. He plays defense and takes care of the basketball. He finds little easy opportunities to score because he hustles so well.”
Monroe City (22-2) will host South Callaway (15-10) in the Class 3 District 7 final on Saturday at 6 p.m.
“I look for it to be an exciting game with both teams that have some athletes that like to play in transition,” Edris said. “So we are going to really have to play some defense because they put up a lot of points. We are looking forward to the opportunity.”