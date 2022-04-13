PALMYRA, Mo. — Palmyra came in third place in the rain-shortened Palmyra Invitational boys golf tournament at Jackson Park Golf Course on Wednesday.
South Shelby won the event with a score of 161. Canton’s Trevor Biggerstaff was the meet medalist with a score of 37.
Palmyra was led by Jonas Janes, who carded a 43.
Palmyra is scheduled to play in the Hannibal tournament at 9 a.m. Thursday.
